Australia on Thursday delayed until February 2027 a final vote on rules requiring liquefied natural gas producers to reserve up ‌to a fifth of output for domestic use. The nation's Senate held a second reading of the domestic gas reservation bill and passed it 21 to 10. However, Industry Minister Tim Ayres, the bill's proponent in the Senate, proposed a largely procedural third reading and then asked for a delay until the Senate reconvenes in February next year.

Some ‌last-minute amendments by the government, such as an independent five-yearly review, would have seen it sent back to the House of Representatives for a final vote ‌before becoming law. The debate ran until after 10 p.m. (1100 GMT) Sydney time in the capital, Canberra.

While the text of the bill, which is designed to get more gas into the market, has been agreed to, it will not become law until next year. The world's second-largest LNG supplier since the Iran war, Australia exports far more gas than it consumes domestically, with the bulk of reserves located ⁠in the north ​and northwest, alongside two-thirds of the export ⁠industry.

The conservative opposition coalition had pledged not to block the bill despite flagging "flaws" remaining in policy and proposing some amendments. Its main concern was that the current reservation policy does not fully incentivise further ⁠gas development in Australia. The amendment proposed by Nationals Senator Susan McDonald, the shadow minister for resources, was voted down.

Ayres said the policy contains provisions to incentivise gas development. The scheme, which ​takes effect from January 2028 with the energy regulator determining the exact amount to be reserved, is designed to cause a surplus described by ⁠the government as a "modest oversupply" amounting to 110% of forecast demand.

"The domestic gas reservation will deliver reliable supply of affordable gas for business and for households," said Ayres, adding that it would also benefit ⁠jobs ​and manufacturing and help support new business investment. The centre-left Labor government secured backing from the opposition for its scheme after provisionally agreeing to exempt Western Australia, the country's biggest LNG exporting state. The exemption remains subject to ministerial oversight rather than being a formal, permanent carve-out.

The Greens and independents such as Senator David ⁠Pocock opposed the scheme in its current form, proposing an amendment for a 25% tax on exports that the Senate rejected on Thursday. Gas producers have opposed the ⁠policy, citing provisions that suppliers "must sell," warning ⁠it would drive down prices too far and deter investment in new supply.

Santos' Gladstone LNG project is thought to be the hardest hit as it lacks spare gas beyond contracted volumes. The governments of China and Japan, the two largest ‌buyers of Australian gas, have ‌also expressed concerns over the scheme.