Britain recorded the lowest level of ‌annual ​net migration in almost three decades outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, official statistics showed on Thursday, marking a milestone sought by previous governments, but potentially hindering the economy. Net migration fell to 77,000 in the year to the end of June from 204,000 a year earlier, the lowest since 1997 excluding ‌the pandemic, reflecting tighter immigration rules for workers, students and asylum seekers.

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron first pledged in 2010 to reduce net migration to the "tens of thousands", but failed to meet that goal. Overall, annual net migration to Britain has now plunged by about 90% since its peak of nearly a million people in 2023, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Britain's interior minister, Shabana Mahmood, said the government had regained ‌control of the immigration system, but stressed that further changes were needed to make it fairer. "We won't stop here," she said. "Our reforms are restoring control and building a fairer immigration system that rewards contribution."

A ‌POLITICAL ISSUE DESPITE FALLING NUMBERS Immigration — both legal and illegal — has dominated political debate in Britain for over a decade, and concern about unrestricted immigration from the European Union helped drive people to vote for Brexit in 2016.

It remains a major issue, with a YouGov poll published this week showing it was the second-most important concern for voters after the economy. The populist Reform UK party said the figures were "no cause for celebration", arguing that years of high migration under Conservative and Labour governments had strained public ⁠services and housing.

Concerns ​about levels of immigration have been driven in part by ⁠the arrival of asylum seekers on inflatable boats that cross the Channel, a perilous journey that has become a stark symbol of Britain's failure to control its borders. The number of people claiming asylum was 73,000 in the period, down by more ⁠than a fifth on the previous year but still higher than levels seen between 2004 and 2021, the data showed.

The fall in overall immigration comes after previous Conservative and Labour governments put greater restrictions on the granting of work ​visas, including bans on bringing dependants, and higher salary thresholds aimed at limiting arrivals to skilled graduate-level workers. Earlier this month, the Labour government unveiled plans to go further, doubling the standard wait ⁠for permanent settlement from 5 to 10 years, against a backdrop of continued public concern about migration levels.

Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank, said the drop in the level of net migration would surprise much of the public, many of whom ⁠still ​believed immigration was rising. Katwala said the figures should prompt politicians to move on from debates about reducing migration and focus instead on what comes next.

"The government needs to ask what a sustainable level of immigration is, and how will they achieve it," he said. A SHRINKING WORKFORCE

The ONS said a drop in long-term migration from people born outside the EU was the main reason for the decline. A sustained fall ⁠in immigration would shrink Britain's workforce and weigh on its growth potential, while also straining the public finances, economists say.

Oxford Economics estimated in April that if net migration fell to zero over the long ⁠term, the economy would be more than 15% smaller ⁠by 2060 than in its baseline forecast, and lower tax revenue would push up government borrowing even after allowing for a smaller population needing fewer public services. Britain's demographics have changed rapidly over the last three decades. Immigration boomed in the years following the 2004 expansion of the EU and then after Brexit ‌in 2020, hitting a record high ‌of 944,000 in the year to March 2023.