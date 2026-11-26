Germany's top administrative court ruled that supporters ​of the far-right Alternative for Germany's former ‌youth ​wing could not be deemed unfit to hold firearm permits based only on their membership at the time, according to a statement on Thursday.

Germany has ‌some of Europe's strictest firearms laws. Under its Weapons Act, authorities can deny or revoke permits if a person is deemed unreliable, including in cases involving links to groups found to be pursuing anti-constitutional objectives. The case concerns two ‌men whose permits were revoked after Bavaria's domestic intelligence agency informed authorities in 2022 that they were connected ‌to the youth wing in the state.

That branch had been under observation for suspected extremist activities since 2019. The top court upheld lower court rulings overturning the authorities' decisions, saying that they had to first establish that an organisation was actually pursuing anti-constitutional aims, rather ⁠than ​merely being suspected of doing ⁠so.

The Junge Alternative youth wing, which was dissolved last year, was designated as a confirmed extremist organisation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency ⁠in 2023. The group rejected that classification and challenged it in court, accusing the agency of election interference before key state ​votes.

The court on Thursday said the classification could not be applied retroactively to earlier administrative decisions. Generation ⁠Deutschland, the youth wing that emerged after the Junge Alternative's dissolution, welcomed the ruling, saying membership in a politically unpopular organisation should not automatically ⁠call ​a person's reliability into question.

However, it was "regrettable" that those affected had to wait years for legal clarity, said spokesperson Wendelin Fessl. In a separate decision published on Thursday, the same court ruled that authorities can ⁠ban members of the Reichsbuerger movement, who reject the legitimacy of the modern German state, from acquiring or possessing ⁠any type of ⁠weapon where necessary.

The court upheld a weapons ban against a man who was part of that movement, arguing those who do not regard German law as binding can ‌be deemed ‌unreliable under firearms legislation.