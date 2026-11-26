Norwegian airline ‌Norse ​Atlantic suspended flights on Thursday and plans to file for bankruptcy if short-term financing is not secured urgently, becoming the latest casualty of the sector-wide turmoil provoked by the Iran war. The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic as the conflict, which began at ‌the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, and sends airlines' costs skyrocketing.

Long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic had warned on Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical" and it required new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations, an announcement that sent its share price down 85%. Its shares rose 9% by 1002 GMT on Thursday, though the move reflected volatile trading and sharp price swings after they were placed ‌in the Oslo bourse's recovery box for companies facing financial uncertainty. Turmoil at the company has wiped out 99% of Norse's market value this year alone.

Norse's fuel bill surged due to ‌the Iran war because it had not hedged its fuel needs and was forced to operate at reduced capacity, a particular challenge for a low-cost carrier focused on fuel-intensive, long-haul routes. "If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy," Norse said in a statement on Thursday.

The International Transport Workers' Federation, an affiliate-led movement of transport workers' unions across the world, said Norse had told its staff on Wednesday that it had been unable to ⁠pay their salaries. The ​airline has now returned all its aircraft to ⁠bases in Norway, Sweden and Britain, CEO Eivind Roald told Norwegian business daily Finansavisen.

NO ASSURANCE OF A VIABLE SOLUTION, NORSE SAYS Norse is still considering options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover that would ⁠include a financing solution, Norse said.

"There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found," it added. European jet fuel costs more than doubled in March following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran ​and have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year, hampering airlines.

Fuel typically represents around a fifth of airlines' costs. Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in ⁠July, and in October said it had signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance deal whereby Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would lease two jets.

But on Wednesday, PIA said Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended the deal, forcing it to cancel two flights. "The suspension of ⁠flights ​makes it increasingly unlikely that the airline can return to operations. There will be an impact on customer confidence for new bookings," said aviation analyst John Strickland.

Norse is not the only airline facing financial difficulties, with Latvian carrier airBaltic entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in September and restructuring to shore up new financing. FUEL COSTS WEIGH ON NORSE'S LONG-HAUL, LOW-COST MODEL

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen ⁠after Norwegian Air abandoned long-haul operations during the pandemic, Norse sought to revive budget transatlantic flying using 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and many former Norwegian staff. But as a pure long-haul player, Norse Atlantic ⁠lacked a "feeder" service from regional connections, which industry analysts ⁠early on said could hamper efforts to fill the startup carrier's transatlantic flights.

The airline later diversified into charter and aircraft leasing services as it struggled to generate profits from scheduled flights alone. "Long-haul, low-cost is a difficult model," said James Halstead, managing partner at Aviation Strategy.

"Fuel accounts for a huge amount ‌of costs, and it's difficult to ‌get a significant cost advantage against legacy network carriers. Demand is also fickle and highly price sensitive and ​seasonal." (Editing by Louise Rasmussen and Joe Bavier)