Spain's Pablo Hernandez de Cos was set ‌to be nominated on Thursday by European Union leaders as the new head of the European Central Bank ‌to replace outgoing Christine Lagarde after the Netherlands decided ‌to back his candidacy.

Despite earlier support for his own Dutch candidate Klaas Knot, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten agreed on Thursday ⁠to support ​the Spaniard, ⁠EU officials said. EU ambassadors will meet at 1400 GMT ⁠to launch the so-called written procedure in which capitals sign ​off on a recommendation to the leaders that put ⁠forward names for the three ECB jobs that are about to ⁠become ​vacant in the next six months.

The recommendation will name Pablo Hernandez de Cos for President ⁠of the European Central Bank, Laurence Boone for the head ⁠of the ⁠ECB's market operations and Markus Brunnermeier for the ECB's chief economist, EU officials ‌said.