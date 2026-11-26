Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and the Netherlands will jointly purchase over 430 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from ‌BAE Systems in a deal that could be worth more than €7.5 billion ($8.2 billion).

Finland will buy 160 of the vehicles for €2.8 billion, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said during a press conference on Thursday, announcing the deal. A spokesperson for BAE Systems Hagglunds — the ‌British defence group's Swedish unit, which produces the CV90 — confirmed the deal and said all five countries would be represented at ‌a signing ceremony.

Sweden's defence ministry said the ceremony was set to take place in Stockholm on Friday. "The procurement will be carried out as a joint procurement of more than 430 combat vehicles between Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and the Netherlands," Hakkanen said. "It is currently NATO's largest joint land defence ⁠procurement."

Finland's contract ​includes an option for up ⁠to 100 additional vehicles and their spare parts, the defence ministry said in a statement. LESSONS FROM RUSSIA'S WAR IN UKRAINE

Faced with an increasingly aggressive Russia, ⁠European NATO members are ramping up military procurement under pressure from US President Donald Trump, who wants them to take more responsibility for their ​own defence. Finland said the new vehicles will have anti-drone capabilities.

Finnish land forces Commander Pasi Valimaki said lessons from Russia's ⁠war in Ukraine had highlighted the growing importance of protecting troops on the battlefield. "Recently, we have seen Ukrainians use infantry fighting vehicles for limited strikes, returning ⁠safely ​to their own positions after the missions," Valimaki said, adding experience from Ukraine had been considered in developing the model.

The vehicles will begin entering service in 2030 and gradually replace Finland's ageing Soviet-made BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles. The five countries and ⁠Estonia signed a statement of intent in 2025 to jointly procure CV90s, but Estonia later withdrew from the initiative.

If the other ⁠countries' orders are priced ⁠on similar terms to Finland's, the overall joint procurement would be worth more than €7.5 billion. Finland said last year that joint acquisition would reduce costs and improve military interoperability.

($1 = 0.9124 euros)