At least one crew member aboard a ship carrying diesel has died after the vessel ‌capsized and partially sank off the Spanish island of Ibiza on Thursday, regional authorities said, adding there were no signs of pollution so far.

The Malta-flagged chemical tanker Med Emre was sailing from Algeciras to Barcelona and may have been carrying up to 7,000 metric tons of diesel when it keeled over about 30 ‌nautical miles (56 km) off Ibiza's northwestern coast, the Balearic Islands' interior department said. Emergency services said all 17 crew members were rescued, but one died after ‌being taken directly to Ibiza's Can Misses hospital. Six others were brought to Ibiza airport and taken to two hospitals with light injuries, primarily hypothermia.

Of the remaining crew, five were taken to Valencia and five remained in good condition aboard a rescue vessel, they added. Pablo Garriz, the Balearic Islands' regional head of emergencies, said the crew included Turkish and Indian nationals, ⁠but he ​could not yet confirm the nationality ⁠of the deceased.

The tanker remained partially submerged with its keel protruding above the surface, Garriz told reporters, despite initial indications that it had sunk completely. "The positive news is that the vessel ⁠is not on the seabed but remains semi-submerged at the surface, which allows salvage and containment operations," he said, adding there was currently no impact on Balearic waters ​or coastline and no evidence of a significant spill, although small sheens had been observed.

Technical experts were assessing the vessel's stability before deciding ⁠on salvage and cargo-recovery operations, he added. Spain's maritime rescue service sent an aircraft and a vessel specialised in oil-spill response, the Clara Campoamor, to survey the area. Three helicopters took part in ⁠the ​rescue, along with nearby merchant vessels.

Spain's merchant marine authority activated the national maritime pollution contingency plan at level 2, the second-highest. The waters surrounding Ibiza are a habitat for sea turtles, dolphins and the Balearic shearwater, one of Europe's most threatened seabirds. The area is also home to extensive meadows of Posidonia ⁠oceanica seagrass, which plays a vital role in supporting marine biodiversity.

Spain's worst maritime environmental disaster occurred in 2002, when the Bahamas-flagged tanker Prestige sank ⁠off the northwestern Galicia region, spilling tens ⁠of thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil and fouling hundreds of beaches in Spain and France. The Balearic regional government said it was gathering information on the accident and its possible consequences, including any risk of fuel pollution, before ‌deciding on further measures.