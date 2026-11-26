Alternative for Germany co-leader Alice Weidel ‌has ​criticised an AfD lawmaker's plans to meet a Kremlin envoy, dealing a blow to Moscow's efforts to woo the opposition far-right party as Russia tries to build support for resuming gas deliveries to Europe.

Bundestag member Markus Frohnmaier is preparing to attend talks in Abu Dhabi in February or March ‌with Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's top business envoy, to discuss trade, including restarting gas supplies to Germany. The AfD has supported a revival of Russian pipeline gas deliveries to Germany that have largely ended since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, although the European Union is moving towards a complete ban on Russian gas imports and most European politicians have shunned talks with Russia.

A spokesperson for Weidel said the AfD ‌joint leader would not join the proposed talks in Abu Dhabi, dousing the organisers' hopes that she would do so, adding that it was not for the party to negotiate Russian energy supplies ‌to Germany. "The AfD does not carry out shadow diplomacy," the spokesperson told Reuters. "We don't have any mandate to negotiate something."

The comments strike a more guarded tone, after Weidel told Reuters in June that she wanted to restore German ties with Russia and described cheap energy from Russia as the secret of 'Made in Germany' success. In September, Dmitriev proposed "a Russia-Germany-US business forum with AfD to revive business dialogue and bring common sense back".

Frohnmaier said he was still planning to meet Dmitriev and report back on ⁠the outcome, reiterating ​his support for reviving energy ties with Russia. "We are ⁠against all sanctions that hurt the German economy," he said. "Russian gas deliveries can be a part of a balanced energy mix."

Dmitriev did not comment directly on the proposed talks in response to a request for comment by Reuters. RUSSIA KEEN TO REVIVE ⁠ENERGY DELIVERIES

Before the start of the war in Ukraine, Germany bought more than half its gas from Russia through the two Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea to Germany. The two pipelines are no longer ​in operation and the EU has been phasing out Russian energy since 2022. The 27-nation bloc plans to halt all liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2026 and end ⁠all pipeline gas imports by September 30, 2027.

But with the war dragging on, economic problems growing in Europe and right-wing parties on the rise in some countries, Russia appears intent on exploiting what it sees as Europe's struggle to maintain a united ⁠front ​on the sanctions that have decimated its energy sales to Europe. Putin said last week the EU's decision to cut off Russian oil and gas had led to a "humiliating" fall in European living standards, an argument echoed by the AfD.

Moscow has also been encouraged by President Donald Trump loosening some US sanctions on Russia and intensifying pressure on Ukraine to reach a peace deal. Reuters reported last month ⁠that Russian and US officials had discussed bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines, raising the possibility of the United States controlling them and Russian gas deliveries being reinstated.

"It would be in ⁠Germany's interests to be part of such a solution," ⁠Frohnmaier said. Other political parties have ruled out working with the AfD. But it leads opinion polls and Roderich Kiesewetter, a parliamentarian from Germany's governing Christian Democrats, also said there was some support for reviving Russian energy supplies from politicians in mainstream parties.

"Some politicians from other parties are secretly pleased that these ‌demands are reaching the public without ‌them having to display their pro-Russian stance themselves," said Kiesewetter. (Additional reporting by Moscow bureau and Gram Slattery ​in Washington, Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Timothy Heritage)