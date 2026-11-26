US President Donald Trump ​on Thursday demanded an immediate ​probe into what he ‌alleged ​was a deliberate decision to release "fake" growth numbers before this month's midterm elections. The US Commerce ‌Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualized growth up to 4.3% from the advance estimate of 3.4% it announced ‌on October 29. Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in ‌the November 3 election.

"It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE," Trump said in a Truth Social ⁠post, ​without providing ⁠evidence. "Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for ⁠an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small ​error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he said.

The BEA ⁠has previously said that its estimates can differ from the final numbers ⁠because ​advance estimates for quarterly growth lack complete source data on inventories, trade, and consumer spending on services. Last year, Trump fired ⁠a top Labor Department official, accusing her without evidence of manipulating ⁠the figures and ⁠adding to already growing concerns about the quality of economic data published by the federal government.