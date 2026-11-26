​German trade union ‌IG ​Metall said on Thursday that an agreement on pay had been ‌reached with employers in the crisis-ridden metal and electrical industry in a fourth round of talks.

The union did not provide ‌details on the collective bargaining agreement in the engineering ‌industry but said a media call would be held at about 1600 GMT. Shop stewards and employers had been negotiating over ⁠wages and ​measures to ⁠safeguard jobs for the 3.7 million employees in the industry.

The deal ⁠is a "pilot agreement" for the nation's western and south-western ​industrial centres that is typically applied nationwide. The talks took ⁠place against a tense backdrop of large segments of the industry, ⁠notably ​the automotive sector, grappling with competitive pressure from China and increased US import tariffs.

IG Metall had ramped ⁠up the pressure in the wage dispute ahead of the ⁠latest ⁠round of talks with 24-hour nationwide strikes.