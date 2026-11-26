Germany's IG Metall says wage deal has been agreed with employers
German trade union IG Metall said on Thursday that an agreement on pay had been reached with employers in the crisis-ridden metal and electrical industry in a fourth round of talks.
The union did not provide details on the collective bargaining agreement in the engineering industry but said a media call would be held at about 1600 GMT. Shop stewards and employers had been negotiating over wages and measures to safeguard jobs for the 3.7 million employees in the industry.
The deal is a "pilot agreement" for the nation's western and south-western industrial centres that is typically applied nationwide. The talks took place against a tense backdrop of large segments of the industry, notably the automotive sector, grappling with competitive pressure from China and increased US import tariffs.
IG Metall had ramped up the pressure in the wage dispute ahead of the latest round of talks with 24-hour nationwide strikes.