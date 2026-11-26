Ukraine's military intelligence agency said ‌on ​Thursday that North Korea has temporarily halted some military cooperation with Russia, including deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles, following diplomatic tensions between the allies. Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency said North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui announced ‌the temporary suspension of cooperation last month, in response to an assertion by one of Russia's deputy foreign ministers that the Kremlin would help to de-escalate tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

North Korea has supplied Russia with weapons since 2023, according to a Reuters investigation, and with troops since 2024, including soldiers who fought ‌Ukrainian forces after their incursion into Russia's Kursk region. Experts say the military support is a rare source of hard currency for North Korea, ‌which is heavily targeted by international sanctions. According to GUR, Choe demanded that Russia clarify its policy towards South Korea and announced a temporary pause in military cooperation, including Russian military flights over North Korean territory and shipments of artillery shells and KN-23 ballistic missiles to Russia.

Reuters was unable to verify independently the content of the report. GUR did not immediately respond to questions about ⁠where the statements ​attributed to Choe and Russian Deputy ⁠Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko were made.

Russia's Defence Ministry and North Korea's embassies in Russia, London and New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In statements last month, Rudenko — who ⁠oversees Asian relations — said Moscow had received signals from Seoul that it wanted to normalize ties with Russia once the Ukraine war was over and the two sides were ​discussing a resumption of direct flights.

South Korea's Unification Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to confirm any ⁠public statements by Rudenko saying Russia would work to de-escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula, nor any public remarks by Choe on the suspension of military cooperation.

In its report, GUR also said ⁠Pyongyang ​was holding off on a Russian request to expand North Korea's military presence in Russia from about 8,500 troops to 50,000. According to GUR's report, units of the 11th Corps of the North Korean army continue to serve in Russia's Kursk region. Also, since mid-summer, a combined missile unit of ⁠the North Korean army has been deployed in the Voronezh region, which the Russians are using to strike at Ukraine.

As recently as November 7, Ukrainian ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia fired ⁠KN-23 missiles at a Ukrainian energy facility. Diplomatic contacts have continued between Russia and North Korea in recent weeks. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Jo Yong Won, one of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, ‌at the Kremlin, with ‌both men reportedly praising bilateral cooperation.