US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to "pull back military aggression" across Europe, expressing hope that a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv could be reached soon. Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated that he had discussed the Russia-Ukraine war extensively during his recent conversation with Putin in China, noting that he hoped those discussions would result in an agreement between the two nations.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote. Pointing to the ongoing loss of life in the conflict, Trump added that he viewed an agreement as a strong possibility.

"I really believe this is a strong possibility. Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH, and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!" he said. Trump's remarks followed a day after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

According to a joint statement issued after their meeting, Trump and Rutte stated that the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Iran were among the primary subjects of their discussions. The joint statement noted that both leaders discussed the necessity for Russia to refrain from moves that could deliberately or inadvertently widen the war, alongside the urgency of securing a peaceful settlement as swiftly as possible.

"Lastly, we discussed the importance of continuing to expand defence spending and investment in our industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO," the statement read. Trump further said he briefed Rutte on his recent discussions with Putin.

"It was an honour meeting with Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, last night at Mar-a-Lago, where many topics were discussed, and in which I updated him on my talks with President Putin," he wrote. Trump's latest statements follow an unprecedented meeting involving three major world leaders, Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on November 19 in Shenzhen, China.

The three leaders met at Kylin Villa on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, marking their first-ever trilateral meeting. Their discussions spanned international security, the Russia-Ukraine war and nuclear arms control, with Trump calling the gathering historic and stating that the three nations bore a collective responsibility to uphold global peace.

Following the meeting, the three nations released a joint peace declaration, though it stopped short of announcing any concrete agreement on arms reduction. (ANI)