The Big Bash League (BBL) is set to make history with its first-ever match outside Australia, as Chennai prepares to host the season opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on December 12, with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) expecting 80-85 per cent stadium occupancy. The season opener will be part of 'G'Day Namaste', the Australian Government's flagship public diplomacy programme scheduled to take place across six Indian cities from December 7 to 12, culminating in the BBL match in Chennai.

The Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will face off at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12 in the opening match of the Australian Men’s Big Bash League season. The fixture will also mark the first match of a foreign cricket league to be staged in India. The historic cricket match will be the centrepiece of the week-long ‘G’Day Namaste’ festival, which will bring together business leaders, innovators, artists, athletes and communities to showcase Australia’s contemporary culture, innovation and economic opportunities.

The festival will be held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kohima, bringing a diverse programme of activities spanning business, education, clean energy, cinema, music, sport and culture. Speaking to ANI about ticket sales and expected attendance, TNCA President T J Srinivasaraj said the response had been encouraging, with around 8,000 to 9,000 tickets already sold.

"Things are going very well. As I mentioned earlier, around 8,000 to 9,000 tickets have already been sold. We expect at least 80-85% occupancy as we get closer to the match," Srinivasaraj said. He also highlighted the similarities between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the BBL in terms of playing regulations, noting that both competitions largely follow the rules prescribed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"There is not much difference between the IPL and the Big Bash League in terms of regulations, as both largely follow ICC rules. Most of the rules currently applicable to the IPL also apply to the Big Bash League," he added. Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green expressed excitement over bringing a competitive BBL fixture to Chennai, describing the occasion as an opportunity for Indian cricket fans to experience the Australian league.

"We are excited that the Big Bash League will be playing a competitive game of cricket right here in Chennai on December 12. It is not just a cricket match but a competitive game, and the season opener of the Big Bash League," Green told ANI. He said the match would provide Indian fans an opportunity to witness a different and innovative brand of cricket, adding that Australian teams were also looking forward to playing at the historic stadium.

"We think this is a great opportunity for Indian fans to witness an innovative brand of cricket being played here in India. The Australian teams are also delighted and excited about the opportunity to play at this historic stadium," he added. (ANI)