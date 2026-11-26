Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the numbers related to the proposed delimitation Bill, suggesting that the ruling party might have gained the figure required to pass the bill. In a post on X, Jha wrote, "So, the numbers have been 'cooked' by the BJP, and apparently, they used the finest 'cookware' available!"

His remark comes after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Central government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. Earlier today, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram appeared to hint at a possible shift in the political positions of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the delimitation Bill, suggesting that the BJP-led government may have secured their support.

In a post on X, Karti wrote, "Guess the BJP government has got its ducks in a row!", while tagging the official handles of the BJP, DMK and NCP-SP. Speculation over the possibility of the Centre securing the numbers needed to push the women's reservation and proposed delimitation legislation through Parliament has also increased following the announcement.

The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023.

However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed. (ANI)