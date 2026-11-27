Foreign investors post biggest Japanese stock selloff in nine weeks as AI jitters deepen
Foreign investors made their biggest Japanese equity sales in nine weeks in the week ended November 20, as a wider selloff in global AI-linked companies and hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials weighed on risk appetite. They withdrew a net 571.6 billion yen ($3.59 billion) from local stocks, the largest amount for a week since September 19, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday.
The Nikkei 225 fell 7.7% last week, closing at a seven-month low of 56,436.65. This week, the Nikkei has gained about 3.7% so far. Global AI-related stocks have come under pressure this month due to concerns about returns on massive investments in the AI buildout as well as the prospect of tighter AI regulation and oversight after Democrats won the US midterm elections.
While the outflows trimmed foreign investors' net purchases of Japanese stocks to 9.99 trillion yen so far this year, they are higher than their net purchases of about 7.64 trillion yen in the same period last year. Foreigners also bought a net 208.5 billion yen of Japanese long-term bonds, marking an eighth consecutive week of net purchases. They sold a net 1.79 trillion yen of short-term bills.
Meanwhile, Japanese investors bought a net 423.5 billion yen of foreign long-term bonds, ending a two-week streak of net selling. They also purchased a net 15.8 billion yen of short-term bills. Japanese investors sold a net 350.8 billion yen of overseas equities, reversing nearly all of the 363.1 billion yen in net purchases recorded the previous week.
($1 = 159.2800 yen)