Foreign investors made their biggest Japanese equity ​sales in nine weeks in ​the week ended November 20, as ‌a ​wider selloff in global AI-linked companies and hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials weighed on risk appetite. They withdrew ‌a net 571.6 billion yen ($3.59 billion) from local stocks, the largest amount for a week since September 19, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday.

The Nikkei 225 fell ‌7.7% last week, closing at a seven-month low of 56,436.65. This week, ‌the Nikkei has gained about 3.7% so far. Global AI-related stocks have come under pressure this month due to concerns about returns on massive investments in the AI buildout as well as the prospect ⁠of ​tighter AI regulation ⁠and oversight after Democrats won the US midterm elections.

While the outflows trimmed foreign investors' net purchases of ⁠Japanese stocks to 9.99 trillion yen so far this year, they are higher than their ​net purchases of about 7.64 trillion yen in the same period last year. Foreigners ⁠also bought a net 208.5 billion yen of Japanese long-term bonds, marking an eighth consecutive week ⁠of ​net purchases. They sold a net 1.79 trillion yen of short-term bills.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors bought a net 423.5 billion yen of foreign long-term bonds, ending a ⁠two-week streak of net selling. They also purchased a net 15.8 billion yen of short-term ⁠bills. Japanese investors ⁠sold a net 350.8 billion yen of overseas equities, reversing nearly all of the 363.1 billion yen in net purchases recorded ‌the previous ‌week.

($1 = 159.2800 yen)