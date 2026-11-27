Cricket ‌Australia's ​forum into Sandpapergate will consider "ball-management practices" during the entire 2017-18 season, including the Ashes series, in the lead-up to the tour of South Africa, according to its terms of reference published on Friday. The ball-tampering scandal was reignited this month after former Australia ‌batter Usman Khawaja said the whole team had known about the cheating in South Africa and not just the three players found culpable by CA's integrity unit.

CA announced on November 18 it would open an independent forum for players and staff to give their accounts of what happened in 2018 without fear of sanction. The six-week forum, to be overseen by ‌Australian barrister Fiona McLeod, will include all four tests of the 2018 South Africa tour but also extend to ball-management practices during the 2017-18 season.

That season included ‌the five-test Ashes series, which Australia won 4-0. There were no reports of Australia manipulating the ball illegally during the series. The forum will also include the conduct and scope of the 2018 integrity investigation which found only three players culpable - former captain Steve Smith and opening batters David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months, with Bancroft suspended for nine. Khawaja's former teammates Warner, Bancroft and Chadd Sayers ⁠have supported ​his comments that the wider playing group and ⁠staff were aware of the ball-tampering.

However, captain Pat Cummins and bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have strongly denied any prior knowledge. CA backed Cummins to remain captain of the test and one-day international sides last ⁠week and rejected any suggestion his integrity had been compromised amid the renewed furore.

McLeod will provide a report of findings from the forum to CA's board but will not share the underlying ​accounts given by participants, the terms of reference said. The report will be made public.

"This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, ⁠and for CA to listen and learn," CA Chair David Boon said in a statement. Participation in the forum will be voluntary and it will not make any adverse findings or determine the responsibility of any individual involved.

"Its ⁠purpose ​is to support the welfare of those impacted and to provide Participants with an opportunity to be heard and to have their experience acknowledged and understood without fear of retribution or disadvantage," the terms said. The Australian players' union said it had not been consulted on the development of the terms of reference.

"As such we don’t yet ⁠have a position on whether we support it and have advised all relevant players of this as well as the fact that we are currently reviewing these terms ⁠and will update them once we have ⁠formed views," Australian Cricketers' Association boss Paul Marsh said in a statement. Bancroft has said he will participate in the forum and former head coach Darren Lehmann told local media he would be open to it, saying he had nothing to hide.

Sayers said last ‌week he was not sure ‌whether he would participate while Warner declined to confirm whether he would.