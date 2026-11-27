Lionel Messi will ​play in ​former Argentina teammate ‌Carlos Tevez's ​testimonial match on December 20, organisers said. Tevez, nicknamed "Apache", ‌retired in 2022, bringing the curtain down on a career that included stints at Manchester ‌City, Manchester United and Juventus.

The 42-year-old, who ‌ended his career at boyhood club Boca Juniors, said last year he wanted Messi and former ⁠Manchester ​United ⁠teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to play in opposing teams in ⁠his testimonial. "It will be a true honour to ​welcome the best player in the ⁠world to Apache’s last dance," organisers posted on Instagram ⁠on ​Thursday.

Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero, Leandro Paredes, Gianluigi Buffon and Martin Palermo are ⁠among the other players confirmed for the match, ⁠which ⁠will take place at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium.