Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New ​images reveal crater on asteroid ​struck by DART spacecraft

Dimorphos, the small ‌asteroid struck ​by NASA's DART spacecraft in 2022 in the first test of a planetary defense system, was left with one side ‌flattened with a stadium-sized crater and is tumbling in space, as shown by images taken by the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft released on Wednesday. DART was sent on a ‌proof-of-principle mission for using a spacecraft to change a celestial object's trajectory. Dimorphos, an oblong-shaped ‌rocky object about 495 feet (151 meters) wide, orbits its companion asteroid Didymos, with a diameter of 2,395 feet (730 meters), and the pair is currently about 120 million miles (193.5 million km) from Earth.

Pakistani astronaut becomes first ⁠foreigner ​to board China's Tiangong space ⁠station

Pakistan's Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday became the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station, marking ⁠a historic moment for his country's science ambitions and Beijing's efforts to extend its space diplomacy. The ​Shenzhou-24 space flight's three-man crew entered Tiangong at 2:35 p.m. (0635 GMT), roughly six ⁠hours after they took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China using a Long March-2F ⁠rocket.

US ​authorizes SpaceX to deploy 1 million satellites for data centers in space

The Federal Communications Commission is authorizing Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy a constellation of 1 million ⁠satellites for data centers in space, the agency said on Wednesday. SpaceX earlier this year sought ⁠permission to deploy ⁠up to 1 million orbital compute modules to process massive amounts of data to be used on Earth. The FCC said it was ‌approving the ‌SpaceX “Starmind” constellation to help meet rapidly growing ​demand for AI computing.