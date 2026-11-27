Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

French actor Gerard Depardieu to face trial for rape, court rules

Film star Gerard Depardieu, one of the leading faces of French cinema, will ​face trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, after a Paris appeal court on Thursday rejected his ​bid to avoid having the case tried. Arnould first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018, ‌saying ​the assaults occurred in his Paris home on two separate occasions when she was in her early 20s. Depardieu, 77, has denied wrongdoing in the case, and his legal team last year appealed the investigative judge's decision for the case to be tried.

Taiwan comedian shoots off punch lines to combat China's anger at his jokes

Even a stand-up comedian now comes with a security detail to watch the exits and ‌scan the crowd as he fires off jokes in democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory despite never having governed it. In the spotlight at a Taipei club, Huang Yi-Hao put a simple question to an audience of fans and plainclothes officers, the last group there to ensure the night ended only in laughter after he drew threats for jesting about China's leader.

Cardamom ad sparks clash between Bollywood star, Indian food regulator

An advertisement for cardamom is at the centre of a legal spat between a Bollywood actor and India's most prominent food commissioner, with a ‌court ruling set to shape how far companies can go in indirectly advertising brands whose promotion is restricted. India restricts advertising for liquor and tobacco but officials have for years also frowned upon the use of indirect means, called surrogate advertising, by companies in such sectors ‌promoting their brands in the guise of sodas, water or glassware.

Duran Duran guitarist and songwriter Andy Taylor dies at 65

Andy Taylor, the guitarist and songwriter for pop-rock band Duran Duran and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died at age 65 on Monday, according to a joint statement from his family and former bandmates released on Wednesday. Taylor, who co-wrote some of the group's biggest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” and “Girls on Film,” died from metastatic prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018.

Exclusive-UK advances plans for BBC iPlayer expansion to allow advertising and rival content, sources say

Britain is advancing plans to open up BBC iPlayer to advertising and rival broadcasters, potentially paving ⁠the way for an ​overhaul of the streaming platform, according to two people with knowledge of ⁠the matter. The proposal would represent a significant expansion of iPlayer's role as a platform for BBC programmes, with one of the people saying the technology upgrade that would be required could cost tens of millions of pounds.

Bollywood union asks Modi to bar Netflix's Pakistani series in India

A prominent Bollywood workers' union has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ⁠government to ban a forthcoming Pakistani series on Netflix in India, while seeking a law prohibiting content from its foe from being shown in the country. The first part of "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" (All the Love Our Hearts Carry) is scheduled to air on Netflix on December 4 and is the global ​streaming giant's first Urdu-language series. Several top Pakistani actors feature in it.

Top Gear to return in 2028 with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as lead host

British celebrity chef and television presenter Gordon Ramsay will host a revived version of the BBC's long-running motoring show "Top ⁠Gear" when it returns to screens in 2028, the broadcaster said on Wednesday. Produced by BBC Studios, the new series will be filmed in 2027 and feature a new lineup of co-presenters alongside Ramsay, while the programme's test driver, The Stig, will also return, the BBC said.

Paralympics-Ezra Frech's Mirrorball win builds buzz for LA28 Paralympics

US Paralympian Ezra Frech's victory ⁠on "Dancing ​with the Stars" could help reshape perceptions of disability and build interest in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, fellow athletes and organizers said after the 21-year-old won the show's coveted Mirrorball trophy on Tuesday. Frech and professional partner Daniella Karagach won the 35th season of the televised dance competition after receiving perfect scores for each of their three finale routines. More than 86 million votes were cast during the three-hour finale, according to the show.

'Decoy' documentary 'American Doctor' puts spotlight on Gaza health workers

Filmmaker Poh Si Teng went "all chips in" to reveal the harsh realities of ⁠Gaza's hospitals in her feature debut "American Doctor". A former New York Times journalist and Al Jazeera documentary commissioner, Malaysian American Teng left her role at a major studio, used up her savings and fundraised to direct her first feature-length documentary.

Tarantino-Fincher collaboration 'Cliff Booth' came ⁠with pressure and fun, cast say

Brad Pitt reunites with Quentin Tarantino and David ⁠Fincher to bring another eventful episode of stuntman Cliff Booth's life to the screen. Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal of the laid-back stunt double in Tarantino's 2019 "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and worked with Fincher on films including "Fight Club" and "Se7en."

India asks Netflix not to air Pakistani show, local media report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has asked global streaming giant Netflix not to air a Pakistani series in ‌India, media reported on Thursday, after a prominent ‌film workers' union wrote to Modi asking for a ban. The first part of Netflix's first Urdu-language series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" (All the Love ​Our Hearts Carry), is scheduled for global release on December 4