A look at the day ahead in European and global ​markets from Stella Qiu With Wall Street off for ​Thanksgiving, Asian shares found some holiday cheer, ‌bouncing ​back after a bruising month when investors' faith in the AI trade was badly shaken by the shock departure and return of Nvidia CEO ‌Jensen Huang.

Nasdaq futures rallied 2.4% while S&P 500 futures gained 1.6%. European shares looked set to extend the rally, with pan-region stock futures up 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.9% to bring its gains for the week ‌to 3.8%, clawing back some of its 7.4% loss for the month. South Korea jumped 3.9%, ‌while Chinese blue chips also bounced 0.2%, having hit the lowest level since June 2025 just a day earlier.

Whether the rebound has legs or is simply a dead cat bounce in thin holiday liquidity is the trillion-dollar question. The king of the ⁠AI trade ​may be back, but ⁠that hardly guarantees a return to the days of easy money for the wider AI ecosystem. Nvidia has reportedly halted server ⁠sales to four Southeast Asian countries. And it is not just the flow of chips that is coming under greater ​scrutiny, but the flow of money underpinning the AI boom. The Bank of England warned on ⁠Thursday that increasingly complex, circular and opaque AI financing arrangements raised the risk of financial contagion.

Still, the risk rally saved the ⁠beleaguered ​Antipodean currencies and pushed Treasury yields a little higher. The kiwi got a little boost from the final election count that left the ruling centre-right coalition just one seat shy of a majority. Gold ⁠rallied 1.8% while silver surged 4.8%, though much hinges on whether the revival in risk appetite lasts. ⁠King dollar, meanwhile, is still ⁠on a roll, charging towards a third straight month of gains even as bets on a half-point Fed hike fade.

Key developments that could influence markets ‌on Friday: -- French ‌CPI for November

-- Euro zone consumer confidence for ​November (Editing by Jamie Freed)