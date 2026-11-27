MORNING BID EUROPE-Is this a dead turkey bounce?
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu With Wall Street off for Thanksgiving, Asian shares found some holiday cheer, bouncing back after a bruising month when investors' faith in the AI trade was badly shaken by the shock departure and return of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nasdaq futures rallied 2.4% while S&P 500 futures gained 1.6%. European shares looked set to extend the rally, with pan-region stock futures up 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.9% to bring its gains for the week to 3.8%, clawing back some of its 7.4% loss for the month. South Korea jumped 3.9%, while Chinese blue chips also bounced 0.2%, having hit the lowest level since June 2025 just a day earlier.
Whether the rebound has legs or is simply a dead cat bounce in thin holiday liquidity is the trillion-dollar question. The king of the AI trade may be back, but that hardly guarantees a return to the days of easy money for the wider AI ecosystem. Nvidia has reportedly halted server sales to four Southeast Asian countries. And it is not just the flow of chips that is coming under greater scrutiny, but the flow of money underpinning the AI boom. The Bank of England warned on Thursday that increasingly complex, circular and opaque AI financing arrangements raised the risk of financial contagion.
Still, the risk rally saved the beleaguered Antipodean currencies and pushed Treasury yields a little higher. The kiwi got a little boost from the final election count that left the ruling centre-right coalition just one seat shy of a majority. Gold rallied 1.8% while silver surged 4.8%, though much hinges on whether the revival in risk appetite lasts. King dollar, meanwhile, is still on a roll, charging towards a third straight month of gains even as bets on a half-point Fed hike fade.
Key developments that could influence markets on Friday: -- French CPI for November
-- Euro zone consumer confidence for November (Editing by Jamie Freed)