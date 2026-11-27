Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday that her resignation was out of the question, despite an ongoing impeachment trial over her alleged accumulation of unexplained wealth. Duterte, the daughter ‌of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has been the frontrunner in opinion polls to become the next president in 2028.

"Resignation, that is out of the question," she told reporters at a year-end gathering with media. "It is something that I cannot do because I feel that it's a betrayal of the 32.2 million people ‌who voted for me, and of course the general public if I resign."

Philippine prosecutors have focused their impeachment case against Duterte on a single ‌allegation of unexplained wealth, dropping three other charges, to try to conclude the trial by the end of this year before attention shifts to the 2028 election. Duterte denies wrongdoing and has called the proceedings political harassment.

A conviction would remove her from office and disqualify her from political posts for life, ending her presidential ambitions. FAIR ICC TRIAL NOT EXPECTED

She also said she expected her ⁠father, Rodrigo ​Duterte, who was president from 2016 to ⁠2022, would not get a fair hearing when he goes on trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Monday. He is accused of crimes against humanity during his ⁠six-year "war on drugs" during which thousands of people were killed, many in mysterious circumstances.

"This is the only remaining case in the ICC only, and I think the ICC, ​after the ganging up of superpowers, they would want to make a statement that they are in the right," she said. She said ⁠it was not right that her father would be made to appear in court every day for proceedings.

"I don't think he can focus and give his time and attention," she said. "It's unfair ⁠to ​demand that of an 81-year-old man." On her impeachment trial, Duterte said she was preparing for the worst and warned that a guilty verdict would come with "a lot of consequences", including job losses in her offices.

Her impeachment was the biggest escalation in a political conflict between Duterte and President Ferdinand ⁠Marcos Jr, who were powerful allies when they ran on a joint ticket and swept the 2022 election before their relationship soured. Marcos, who is limited ⁠to a single term in office ⁠and cannot run in 2028, has said the impeachment is a legislative matter.

In a separate criminal case, Duterte is also accused of three counts of grave threats linked to comments she made about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the ‌first lady, and a ‌former House speaker. She denies wrongdoing.