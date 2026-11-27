Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has formally signed the Mecca defence pact, completing Turkiye’s ratification of a trilateral military alliance with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, according to Al Jazeera. The signing follows parliamentary approval of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement earlier on November 5, rendering Erdogan's formal endorsement largely a procedural step.

The parliamentary ratification committed NATO’s second-largest military to the bloc's aid in the event of an attack, as Riyadh continues to face strikes from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi forces, Al Jazeera reported. Under the terms of the mutual defence treaty, an attack on any one of the three signatory nations is treated as an attack on all.

Al Jazeera reported that the ratification clears the way for Ankara to bolster its military support for Saudi Arabia as the kingdom confronts escalating attacks from Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. While Turkiye is not currently expected to deploy combat troops into Saudi Arabia or Yemen, a step that would require separate parliamentary authorisation, the pact enables Ankara to immediately expand other forms of defence and logistical support for Riyadh.

Earlier in October, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan agreed to activate collective defence measures under the Mecca Defence Alliance and move towards the swift deployment of forces and military capabilities to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing attacks by Houthi rebel groups from Yemen targeting the Kingdom. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Political and Defence Strategic Committee of the Mecca Defence Alliance held in Riyadh, where the three countries discussed security developments and threats facing the Kingdom.

"The Emergency Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Makkah Alliance for Defense reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of our countries in confronting the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites. The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the Alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them," Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud said in a post on X. The meeting comes against the backdrop of ongoing attacks by the Houthi rebel group targeting Saudi Arabia as part of a broader conflict in West Asia.

According to the joint statement issued after the meeting, the committee decided on the "immediate transition to the practical implementation of collective defense commitments" and agreed to take the necessary measures to provide the forces and military capabilities previously agreed upon and "to swiftly deploy them in the Kingdom". The meeting also marked an institutional step for the alliance, with the committee appointing retired Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Numan Mahmud as its first Secretary-General for a three-year term.

The three countries also strongly condemned an alleged attempt by the rebel group to target the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, along with ongoing attacks targeting cities, civilian facilities and economic installations in Saudi Arabia. The Mecca Defence Pact was signed on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Mecca.

It seeks to strengthen defence cooperation and collective deterrence among the three countries. According to the summit statement, an armed attack against any one of the three signatories would be regarded as an attack against all three. While the pact does not specify detailed operational or military commitments, it establishes a framework for enhanced defence cooperation and identifies peace, stability and security in the region and beyond as its broader objectives.

The pact was concluded amid heightened tensions and conflicts across West Asia, with the region facing multiple security challenges and growing geopolitical uncertainty. (ANI)