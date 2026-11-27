Norse Atlantic says lessors terminate aircraft agreements
Norse Atlantic has received notices from its aircraft lessors for the termination of lease agreements for all 12 aircraft in its fleet, the cash-strapped airline said on Friday.
"The company contests the validity of the termination notices," it said. Norse Atlantic, which launched in 2022, on Wednesday warned that its financial situation was "critical", and the following day said it had suspended all flights and that the board could file for bankruptcy unless it urgently secured funding.
The airline continues discussions to secure short-term financing but "there can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found," it said on Friday.