‌Norse Atlantic ​has received notices from its aircraft lessors ‌for the termination of lease agreements for all 12 aircraft in its ‌fleet, the cash-strapped airline said on ‌Friday.

"The company contests the validity of the termination notices," it said. Norse Atlantic, which launched ⁠in ​2022, ⁠on Wednesday warned that its financial situation was "critical", ⁠and the following day said it ​had suspended all flights and that ⁠the board could file for bankruptcy unless ⁠it ​urgently secured funding.

The airline continues discussions to secure short-term financing ⁠but "there can be no assurance that a ⁠viable ⁠solution will be found," it said on Friday.