Switzerland could benefit from closer industrial and ​military cooperation if it chooses the Franco-Italian ​SAMP/T NG air defence system, ‌French ​Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin was quoted as saying on Friday ahead of discussions with Bern. "Procuring SAMP/T NG would allow Switzerland to ‌build up the necessary maintenance capacity in its own country and thus secure its operational autonomy in the long term," Vautrin told Switzerland's Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper.

Vautrin, who is meeting Swiss counterpart ‌Martin Pfister in Bern on Friday, said deliveries could start as soon as 2029, depending on ‌when Switzerland made a decision. Switzerland is considering both the SAMP/T NG — produced by a Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium that includes MBDA France, MBDA Italy and Thales — and Israel's Barak MX as it seeks to acquire a new ⁠ground-based ​air defence system.

The government ⁠has said it aims to make a decision on the system, which should complement Switzerland's plans to acquire ⁠a US Patriot missile defence system, early in 2027. Vautrin said the previous SAMP/T version had proved ​itself in Ukraine and that French companies could provide effective systems quickly and at competitive ⁠prices.

She added that SAMP/T NG would need continuous development to address future threats, such as by integrating new ⁠sensors, which ​could create potential opportunities for Swiss companies. "In this context it's entirely conceivable that Switzerland, with its highly capable industrial sector, could participate in the development of new capabilities," ⁠she said.

When asked what it would mean if Swiss voters opted not to loosen curbs on ⁠weapons exports in ⁠a referendum on Sunday, Vautrin said it could reduce opportunities for industrial collaboration. Vautrin said France and Switzerland would sign a declaration of intent on ‌cooperation on ‌defence and the space sector.

(Writing by Dave ​Graham Editing by David Goodman)