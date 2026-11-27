An Australian woman convicted of murdering three ​of her estranged husband's relatives with a ​meal laced with deadly mushrooms on Friday ‌filed an ​appeal bid with Australia's top court.

Erin Patterson was convicted last year of killing her three elderly in-laws by feeding them beef Wellington laced with death cap ‌mushrooms, in a case that gripped Australia. Last month, the Court of Appeal in the Supreme Court of Victoria rejected Patterson's attempt to quash her conviction. The High Court is her last opportunity to appeal her conviction.

Patterson has ‌consistently maintained her innocence, saying the deaths were an accident. Patterson's application to the High Court rests on ‌some of the same grounds as her Supreme Court action, according to court documents.

"The Court of Appeal erred in its application of principles that justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done," said Patterson's appeal bid, filed by her lawyers on ⁠Friday. The grounds ​include arguments that some ⁠evidence should have been excluded from the trial and that the jury's accidental accommodation in the same hotel as other people involved ⁠in the case undermined the verdict.

Patterson initially received a life sentence with a minimum of 33 years before being eligible for ​parole, but the prosecution appealed, arguing that it was inadequate in light of the seriousness of the crimes. Victoria's ⁠Supreme Court last month upheld the prosecution's appeal and sentenced Patterson to life without parole — only the second time in Australian history ⁠such ​a sentence has been handed down to a woman.

A jury last year found Patterson invited her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, to a 2023 lunch at her home in Leongatha, a ⁠town of about 6,000 people, some 135 km (84 miles) southeast of Melbourne, and fed them the poisoned lunch. She ⁠was also convicted of ⁠the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband, who survived the meal.

The 11-week trial, held in the nearby country town of Morwell, attracted worldwide attention, and the ‌case has since spawned ‌several podcasts and books.