US stock futures surged on Friday, led by a nearly 3% jump in Nasdaq 100 contracts, as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday to scoop up beaten-down AI-linked shares. Wall Street's main indexes have swung sharply this ‌week, with Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO and Anthropic's brief fall below its IPO price adding to volatility across the AI slide. Investors have alternated between bargain-hunting after a steep selloff and concerns over soaring costs, heavy borrowing.

"The recovery in stocks seems technical. The questions that caused the market panic are still unanswered," said Kathleen Brooks, ‌research director at XTB. "If these gains can be sustained on Friday, it would suggest that enthusiasm for the AI trade is back." Despite the turbulence, the ‌S&P 500 and Nasdaq are headed for their best week since August, while the blue-chip Dow is on track for its strongest week since April 2025.

The rebound has done little to erase November's losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on course for their worst November since 2008, pressured by concerns over tougher AI regulation following the Democrats' midterm election victory and expectations that monetary ⁠policy will ​remain restrictive. Investors are also assessing the ⁠impact of the Trump administration's proposed new tariffs on imports from 14 trading partners, announced on Wednesday.

Traders are almost fully pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December after data this ⁠week showed the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter and inflation accelerated further in October. All three major indexes entered a technical correction this month, ​with the Nasdaq at one point falling nearly 20% from its October peak.

At 04:23 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 669 points, or 1.33%, ⁠and S&P 500 E-minis were up 142.75 points, or 1.98%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 749 points, or 2.87%. Nvidia, at the center of the AI boom, gained 4.7% in premarket trading, though ⁠the ​stock remained more than 37% below its October record high based on its last close.

Other chipmakers battered this month also rebounded, with AMD climbing 7% and Broadcom gaining 4.7%. AI hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle rose between 2.3% and 5.3%.

Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius advanced 7.9% and 9.5%, respectively. Other ⁠AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm Sandisk, optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell, also gained. Gold and silver miners rallied as precious-metal prices recovered from a bruising few ⁠sessions. Newmont gained 5.6%, while the Global ⁠X Silver Miners ETF advanced 6.3%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell 6.8% after the US Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the company's kidney-disease drug by up to three months. Trading volumes could be light following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, with US equity ‌markets open for only ‌a half-day on Friday.