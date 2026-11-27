Marc Marquez will ​retire after the final ​race of the ‌2026 season ​in Valencia, the eight-time MotoGP champion said on Friday.

Marquez captured the MotoGP title ‌last weekend in Portugal to go level with the great Giacomo Agostini on a record eight premier-class championships. "Thank you to everyone ‌who's been part of the journey. I hope you've enjoyed ‌it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," Marquez said in a video statement in ⁠the ​garage in ⁠Valencia.

Marquez, who won six titles with Honda before making the switch to Ducati, ⁠had initially extended his contract with the Italian outfit until 2028 ​in June. There were tears in the Ducati garage as ⁠well as in the stands when fans were told the Spaniard would ⁠be ​competing in his final race this weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

"It is official. Marc Marquez has decided to ⁠retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be ⁠his final ⁠race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team," the team said.