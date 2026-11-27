Spain goes to the polls on Sunday in an ​early parliamentary election that may usher in a right-wing coalition to replace the Socialist-led minority government of Prime Minister Pedro ​Sanchez, one of Europe's last leftist leaders.

Here is what you need to know about ‌the ​election: WHY IS SPAIN VOTING NOW?

Sanchez called the election after parliament on October 2 rejected his decrees to address growing anger over rising rents and evictions. He had pitched the measures after a wave of protests over the eviction and subsequent death of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, after the monthly rent on her longtime home in Madrid was raised to €1,650 from €570. The call was widely seen as an ‌attempt to harness the momentum of housing protests and repair political damage from a migration crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, a deadly train crash in January and corruption probes involving Sanchez's inner circle. Another train crash occurred on October 28 and, so far, Sanchez's plan to mobilise the left appears to be falling short.

WHO IS AHEAD IN THE POLLS? Practically all opinion polls point to a potential coalition between the conservative People's Party and far-right Vox, as the only combination likely to win an absolute majority in the 350-seat lower house of parliament.

The ‌PP is seen as the largest party at around 31%, while Vox stands at roughly 18%, propelled by younger and male voters, pollsters predict. Despite a recent modest rise to almost 30%, Sanchez's Socialist Party (PSOE) is mostly expected to come a close second. Parties ‌further to the left, which would be key for a coalition, are jointly polling at around 10%.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES? Alberto Nunez Feijoo, 65, former president of the region of Galicia, has led the PP since April 2022. In Galicia, Feijoo built a reputation as a moderate and pragmatic administrator, an image he has pitched nationwide.

The PP emerged as the largest party in the 2023 general election but failed to secure enough support to form a government, leaving Feijoo as leader of the opposition. Sanchez is running again for the PSOE, having led the party since 2017. After eight years in office, he is already the second-longest-serving premier since Spain's return ⁠to democracy in 1978, ​having repeatedly proven his ability to surprise those who had written him ⁠off.

He has presided over years of Spain's economic outperformance in Europe and kept Spain in the international spotlight by opposing US President Donald Trump's pressure for more military spending and denying him the use of Spanish airspace in the war on Iran. A CABINET ROLE FOR THE FAR RIGHT?

A potential PP-Vox coalition could give a ⁠cabinet role to a far-right party for the first time since the death of Francisco Franco in 1975. Vox leader Santiago Abascal built his political profile in the Basque Country opposing separatism and co-founded the party in 2014. Vox has evolved from a minor political force into Spain's third-largest party. It advocates ​tougher immigration controls, recentralisation of state powers, lower taxes and the reversal of many progressive social policies.

WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE LEFT? A swathe of parties to PSOE's left have failed to agree on a common candidate list, reducing the chances ⁠of a leftist coalition staying in power. Spain's electoral system disadvantages smaller parties running separately. Some parties, such as Podemos, former junior coalition partners to the PSOE, risk losing their parliamentary representation, polls show.

The Broad Front, a platform comprising several parties in the minority government, is expected to garner more than 5% of the vote. The country's historically distinct ⁠regions ​feature four separatist parties, most of them left-leaning: EH Bildu in the Basque Country, BNG in Galicia, and in Catalonia – ERC and right-leaning Junts.

WHAT HAVE BEEN THE KEY CAMPAIGN ISSUES? Scarce, unaffordable housing has been arguably the hottest subject of pre-election debates, with Sanchez in favour of rent caps and short-lease bans and his main opponent touting deregulation.

Immigration has been another defining issue, both for Sanchez, as one of Europe's loudest advocates of immigration's benefits for the economy, and for Vox, which wants far tighter controls. Opposition parties made corruption a central theme ⁠after convictions involving members of Sanchez's inner circle and family, though they failed to tie Sanchez to the scandals. Sanchez has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

HOW DOES THE VOTE WORK? All 350 seats in the lower house are up for election on closed party lists, ⁠as well as 208 of 266 Senate seats. Only the lower house ⁠chooses the prime minister. The remaining senators are designated by regional parliaments.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE VOTE? The new lower house will meet on December 23 and elect a speaker. King Felipe will then nominate a candidate for the premiership, usually the leader of the party with the most votes.

The nominee needs an absolute majority of at least 176 seats in the investiture vote, or a simple majority ‌in a second round. Coalition talks have no ‌deadline, but a new government must be formed within two months of that vote to avoid another election. (Emma Pinedo, Mireia Merino, Victoria Waldersee; ​Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Alex Richardson)