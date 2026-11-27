​President Donald ​Trump ‌said on ​Friday that the United States ‌supports Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to assert ‌state authority throughout the country, ‌including stopping the smuggling of Iraqi oil.

"We support ⁠Iraqi ​Prime ⁠Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert ⁠state authority throughout Iraq, ​stop the smuggling of Iraqi ⁠oil, end corruption, and ⁠bring ​all weapons under the exclusive control of ⁠the state," Trump said ⁠in ⁠a Truth Social post.