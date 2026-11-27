Trump says US backs Iraqi PM's efforts to assert state authority
President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States supports Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to assert state authority throughout the country, including stopping the smuggling of Iraqi oil.
"We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state," Trump said in a Truth Social post.