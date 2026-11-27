Alaska in 2012 seized pilot Ken Jouppi's seaplane because a passenger he ​was flying tried to sneak Budweiser beer into a remote village that bans alcohol. Jouppi's long legal fight over ‌the aircraft ​is now at the US Supreme Court in a case that could alter the asset forfeiture system that lets states and federal agencies confiscate billions of dollars in property each year.

The nine justices will hear arguments on Tuesday in Jouppi's appeal of a lower court's ruling that upheld the state's seizure of his 1969 Cessna U206D in a misdemeanor criminal case against him. The dispute involves the Excessive Fines Clause, a provision in the US Constitution's Eighth Amendment that prohibits unduly harsh financial penalties as punishment. Jouppi, represented ‌by the libertarian nonprofit Institute for Justice, has argued that forfeiture of his airplane was a grossly disproportionate punishment in his case. A lower court previously valued the plane at $95,000, but Jouppi put its current value at about $150,000.

Alaska has countered that states are well within their authority to mandate forfeiture of vehicles used to knowingly commit crimes. Alaska's Office of the Attorney General said in a statement that "the state believes its position is supported by the law and the record in this case." The airplane has sat in a lot in the city of Fairbanks, with Jouppi paying storage fees, while litigation over the forfeiture has bounced between different courts. A judge in 2013 blocked the forfeiture, allowing Jouppi to regain possession, but Alaska has ‌been fighting for its right to seize it again.

'IMPOSING MASSIVE FINES' A Supreme Court ruling in favor of Jouppi could make it easier for individuals and companies to reclaim property that law enforcement agencies seize from them, according to Institute for Justice lawyer Sam Gedge, representing Jouppi.

"Governments have tried to magnify small offenses into big offenses for ‌the purpose of imposing massive fines on ordinary people and padding their own budgets," Gedge said. The US government, which generates billions of dollars in revenue each year from asset forfeitures, filed a brief supporting Alaska's arguments.

"If anything, the forfeiture here is more moderate than others that have historically been permitted," the Justice Department said, adding that a vehicle used to illegally transport alcohol "is forfeitable whether it is a snowmobile or a luxury jet." 72 CANS OF BEER

Jouppi, 83, is now retired and living in Idaho. He earned his pilot's license in the 1960s after serving four years in the US Air Force as a mechanic for B-52 bombers. He moved to Alaska in the late 1970s to fly as a bush pilot and eventually moved to Fairbanks, where he operated a one-man air taxi service called KenAir that helped people transport groceries and other cargo to remote ⁠villages.

In April 2012, Alaska ​state troopers executed a warrant to search Jouppi's plane when he was about to take off ⁠from Fairbanks with a customer heading to Beaver, a remote village of about 50 people that prohibits the sale, importation and possession of alcohol. Lawyers for the state had been investigating Jouppi after receiving information that he had repeatedly transported passengers with alcohol, the state said in a court filing.

Inside the passenger's luggage, officers found three cases of beer — 72 cans of beer, containing about 9 gallons in total. Jouppi has said he ⁠did not see the beer cases and, in general, would not violate a customer's privacy by rummaging through their possessions.

"Looking through somebody's underwear for a bottle of whiskey that's contraband — that just did not appeal to me at all," Jouppi told Reuters. The police said at least one six-pack was clearly visible inside a plastic grocery bag. A jury agreed, finding Jouppi guilty of violating a state law ​that makes it a crime to knowingly transport alcoholic beverages into a dry village. Following his conviction, a judge imposed $3,000 in fines on Jouppi and his company, and sentenced him to three days in jail, though he subsequently never was incarcerated.

Alaska also seized his Cessna through a state statute that mandates forfeiture of ⁠airplanes used to commit certain alcohol-related offenses. 'GRAVE SOCIETAL HARM'

The Alaska Supreme Court ruled in 2025 that the forfeiture was constitutional and did not violate the Excessive Fines Clause, even if Jouppi had seen only the one six-pack in a plastic bag and not the 66 other beers. That court determined that, in passing the law allowing for seizure of airplanes used for bootlegging, state lawmakers were addressing the "substantial costs on public health" created by rampant alcohol abuse ⁠in ​rural Alaskan villages, which cannot easily be accessed by police and medical professionals.

"Within this context, it is clear that the illegal importation of even a six-pack of beer causes grave societal harm," the ruling stated. The Arlington, Virginia-based Institute for Justice's Gedge contacted Jouppi's Alaska lawyer within hours of the Alaska Supreme Court's decision. Gedge said he gets notifications whenever a published judicial ruling cites the Excessive Fines Clause, an area of law on which he has focused for years.

When it comes to evaluating if a fine is excessive, Alaska has adopted a flawed legal framework rejected by most other jurisdictions, according to the Institute for Justice. The Alaska Supreme Court should have focused on the harm from Jouppi's actual ⁠conduct rather than "the culpability of an abstract violator of the statute — the theoretical worst-case offender," his lawyers said in a court filing.

"The result of that error speaks for itself: an airplane, forfeited for a sixpack," they wrote. BROADER RAMIFICATIONS

Jouppi's case has ramifications beyond the criminal justice system. The Supreme Court has said the Excessive Fines Clause also ⁠applies to civil forfeiture actions, which are government lawsuits seeking seizure of assets allegedly connected to ⁠a crime. Several courts have said the clause also applies more generally to civil penalties sought by state and federal agencies. The US Chamber of Commerce, a pro-business lobbying group, said in a filing to the justices that the Alaska Supreme Court's decision construed the Excessive Fines Clause "in a manner that would weaken its protections in most civil penalties cases."

Devi Rao, a lawyer at the MacArthur Justice Center civil rights legal organization who has followed the case, said Jouppi has a "good shot" at winning. "The facts of this case ‌are obviously sympathetic," Rao said. "That the court granted his case does ‌suggest maybe they think something went wrong in the Alaska court system."

Meanwhile, Jouppi awaits the outcome of his legal battle. "If we do win," Jouppi said, "it would be just ​tremendous and good for the whole country."