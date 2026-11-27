Binance has ​finished work to recover ‌its withdrawal ​systems after last month's cyberattack, though some networks were closed for unrelated ‌reasons, it said on Thursday.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange lost about $6.3 billion of tokens in the heist and stopped all ‌users from making withdrawals for the next two days. Customers ‌pulled a net $4.7 billion off the platform when withdrawals first reopened, Binance said on November 2. "Our withdrawal recovery work is completed and ⁠the withdrawal suspension ​from the ⁠security incident has been fully lifted," it said in an X ⁠post on Thursday.

"Withdrawals are open across nearly all networks. Separately, a ​small number are temporarily paused due to network maintenance, which ⁠is standard practice." Binance has said the company can afford to ⁠cover ​its losses. About $2.85 billion of the stolen funds have been frozen remotely by the companies that issue them, ⁠but researchers say the rest is being moved through little-known crypto ⁠services in a ⁠complex money-laundering operation that could take months or even years.