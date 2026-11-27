Suspected militants kill 13 soldiers in southwest Niger, ministry says
Suspected militants killed 13 soldiers and wounded 20 others in an attack on a National Guard position in southwestern Niger on Thursday, the defence ministry said.
Suspected militants killed 13 soldiers and wounded 20 others in an attack on a National Guard position in southwestern Niger on Thursday, the defence ministry said.
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