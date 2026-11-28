The US military said on ​Friday it disabled a commercial ship ‌that ​attempted to run the US blockade of Iran, while an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said Tehran would keep the Strait ‌of Hormuz shut and vowed to break the US embargo.

US Central Command said in a statement that military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer ‌in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after it departed from the Iranian port ‌city of Bandar Abbas. The ship’s propulsion was disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed, Central Command said. The US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month announced Task Force Iron ⁠Gate ​to restrict the movement of ⁠weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's Supreme ⁠Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed on Friday to break the embargo, according to Iranian state media. "Neither will ​the Strait of Hormuz be reopened, nor will we allow the blockade to remain ⁠in place," state media reported Mokhber saying. He did not give details of Iran's plans for breaking the embargo.

Separately, ⁠Iranian ​navy commander Shahram Irani told state television: "Breaking through the enemy blockade is underway and our ports are active today. Contrary to all propaganda, maritime escorts are taking place and ⁠we stand with the shipowners and sailors." "The enemy's attempt is to cut off the lifeblood ⁠of our economy in ⁠whatever way it can, and this has so far failed," Irani said, without giving details.