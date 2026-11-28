Defending champions Italy survived another cliff-hanger to reach ​the Davis Cup final as Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori ​won the deciding doubles to clinch a ‌2-1 ​win against the Czech Republic in Bologna on Friday.

After the singles rubbers were shared, Musetti and Vavassori went a set down against Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac. But roared on by ‌a partisan crowd, they hit back for a 3-6 6-1 7-6(4) win. Italy, who have now won 16 successive ties dating back to 2023, will aim for a fourth consecutive title against either Spain or Britain on Sunday. They play their semi on Saturday.

The Czechs looked ‌on course to reach their first final since 2013 when they took the opening set of the doubles thanks to ‌a single service break secured when Vavassori blazed a smash wildly over the baseline. Italy seized the momentum in the second set though to send the tie down to a one-set shoot-out.

The Czech duo had a break point for a 5-3 lead but could not convert it and also led in the tiebreak. ⁠But Italy, ​who are without world number two ⁠Jannik Sinner, simply would not be denied and Musetti smashed away a winner on match point to spark wild celebrations on the court and in the ⁠stands. "This has a special meaning in my heart," a hoarse Musetti said on court with Vavassori. "My last matches in Davis Cup weren't a win, ​so I felt like I needed this, to come back and prove that I could help the team.

"I don't ⁠have a voice because I screamed all the match, but I'm really happy and proud of that we did." Italy had also needed the final doubles rubber to ⁠edge ​past South Korea in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Musetti, who returned to Davis Cup action for the first time since 2024 this week, had put Italy ahead with an assured 6-3 6-4 defeat of Jakub Mensik in the opening singles. But the powerful Lehecka ⁠squared it up for the Czechs when he beat world number seven Flavio Cobolli 6-2 1-6 6-3.

Italy captain Filippo Volandri then ⁠opted to send out Musetti, rather ⁠than Matteo Berrettini, alongside doubles specialist Vavassori and the gamble paid off. Should Italy win the title again they would be the first nation to win the men's team event four times in ‌a row since the ‌United States in the early 1970s.