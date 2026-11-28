​Russia's air ​defence forces ‌shot down 1,246 ​Ukrainian drones overnight, the ‌Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday. More than 400 drones were launched ‌towards Russian capital Moscow overnight, of ‌which 123 were downed in close proximity to the city, Mayor ⁠Sergei ​Sobyanin ⁠said on Telegram.

The governor of Bryansk ⁠region said a Ukrainian drone attacked ​a bus in the ⁠village of Klimovo, wounding nine people. The ⁠governor ​of Samara region said Ukraine had made ⁠another attempt to attack industrial facilities overnight, ⁠adding ⁠that there were no deaths or injuries.