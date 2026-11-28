New Australia call-up Jack Clayton said on Saturday Marnus Labuschagne had ​been "fantastic" in supporting him, even after Labuschagne was ​dropped ahead of the test series against ‌New ​Zealand. Labuschagne, once the world's top-ranked test batter, was dropped from Australia's team this month after failing to impress in a 2-1 series defeat by South Africa.

Clayton, who ‌plays alongside Labuschagne for Queensland, was then called up on Saturday after a solid run in Sheffield Shield. "When he (Labuschagne) came back from South Africa obviously there was a bit of noise around me potentially taking his spot, but he was ‌fantastic the way he came up to me and talked about the elephant in the room straight away," ‌Clayton told Australian media.

"He said, 'I don't want there to be any angst between us. I want the best for you and I am really proud of all the stuff that you have done. I want you to be playing test cricket and performing, and hopefully, one ⁠day we ​can be there together'." After their ⁠four-test series against New Zealand, Australia travel to India before facing England in the Ashes.

Asked if performing well in the upcoming series could ⁠nail down his spot in the Australian team, Clayton said: "As soon as you start thinking about those things in the future ​or things that you can't control, I think that's when I've had failures in my life. "For me, it'll ⁠be focusing on how I prepare for the first test and how I can get myself in a situation to get out there and ⁠score ​runs," the 27-year-old added.

"It won't be going anything past the next training session, or the first session of day one, or whatever it is. I try and keep it as simple as I can in that sense, ⁠and not look too far forward in the future, and just focus on what I can do and what ⁠I can control. "What I've ⁠been doing in Shield cricket has been working against good quality first-class bowlers, and even international bowlers, so I'm not changing anything about the way I prepare."

The first test ‌against New Zealand ‌begins in Perth on December 9.