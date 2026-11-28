Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Columbus knock out Messi's Inter Miami with stoppage-time winner

Columbus Crew eliminated defending champions Inter ​Miami from the MLS Cup playoffs with a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday, scoring two minutes ​into stoppage time to complete a 2-0 sweep of their first-round ‌series ​and end Lionel Messi's title defence. Just as the match appeared headed for a penalty shootout, Santiago Rodriguez struck in the 92nd minute, converting a cross from Anass Zaroury to send the home crowd at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into celebration.

Jackson Koivun, 21, fires $2M wedge shot to claim Skins Game

Rising star ‌Jackson Koivun defeated a trio of multiple major championship winners on Friday in the latest edition of the Skins Game in Hobe Sound, Fla. The competition went to a playoff hole where Koivun, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark had a closest-to-the-pin contest to decide the final skin, which had risen to $2 million.

Reports: Jazz Chisholm, Blue Jays agree to 1-year, $20M deal

Two-time All-Star Jazz Chisholm has agreed to a one-year, $20 million ‌free- agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports. Per the reports, Chisholm will receive a $6 million signing bonus and a $12.5 million salary for 2027, along with a $16 million ‌player option for 2028 with a $1.5 million buyout. If he declines the player option, then the Jays can exercise a $40 million club option.

Mike Tomlin, Tom Brady discuss Aaron Rodgers-Steelers kerfuffle

Mike Tomlin, who coached Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers last year, and Tom Brady, one of Rodgers' longtime peers as an elite quarterback, weighed in Thursday on Rodgers' dramatic exit from Pittsburgh this week. The Steelers announced Tuesday night that Rodgers would be benched in favor of Mason Rudolph. The next day, Rodgers went on "The ⁠Pat McAfee ​Show" and said, "I'm not going back to Pittsburgh," while revealing ⁠unflattering behind-the- scenes details about Steelers coach Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers fires back: NFL code doesn't 'provide immunity from accountability'

Aaron Rodgers fired back at critics who say he broke an unwritten code of NFL locker rooms when he went public with his intense criticism ⁠of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers has come under scrutiny after telling McAfee on Wednesday that McCarthy was "snoring" during a meeting on Nov. 18 and missed practices and a walkthrough that same ​week. He also criticized McCarthy for breaking down a halftime huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers" during Pittsburgh's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Figure skating-American Malinin breaks Chen's world ⁠record in short programme

American Ilia Malinin broke Nathan Chen's short programme world record at the NHK Trophy on Friday, delivering a performance that showcased the artistic growth he has worked hard to develop in recent months. The three-times world champion scored 114.81 points to top ⁠Chen's ​113.97 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard (calf) ruled out vs. Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard will miss Friday night's NBA Cup game against the visiting Golden State Warriors due to right calf tightness. It will mark the first missed contest of the season for Lillard, who sat out the entire 2025-26 season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Motorcycling-End of an era ⁠as Marquez announces shock retirement after eighth MotoGP title

Marc Marquez will take his final bow in Valencia after the eight-time MotoGP champion announced on Friday that he would retire following the 2026 season ⁠finale, ending one of motorcycle racing's greatest careers. The Spaniard ⁠made the announcement days after wrapping up a record-equalling eighth premier-class title in Portugal, drawing him level with Giacomo Agostini.

Steelers' ticket prices plunge 66% after Aaron Rodgers' release

Tickets to the Pittsburgh Steelers' home game against the Denver Broncos on Friday plunged more than 66% in the wake of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' release ‌this week. The get-in price for ‌tickets to the game at Acrisure Stadium reached $263 on Sunday, according to TicketData.com. That price had dropped ​to just $89 as of a half-hour before Friday's kickoff.