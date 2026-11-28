Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UK media regulator revokes UK broadcast licence ​of news channel Lualua TV

Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Friday ​it had revoked Arabic language news channel Lualua ‌TV's ​licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect and does not consider its licence holder, Shells for Media Productions Limited, fit to hold a UK broadcast licence. Lualua TV did not immediately respond to Reuters ‌request for comment.

French actor Gerard Depardieu to face trial for rape, court rules

Film star Gerard Depardieu, one of the leading faces of French cinema, will face trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, after a Paris appeal court on Thursday rejected his bid to avoid having the case ‌tried. Arnould first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018, saying the assaults occurred in his Paris home on two separate occasions when she was ‌in her early 20s. Depardieu, 77, has denied wrongdoing in the case, and his legal team last year appealed the investigative judge's decision for the case to be tried.

Russian AI model fills void in unfinished Gogol novel. Not everyone is happy

Unable to complete his novel "Dead Souls", the writer Nikolai Gogol suffered a breakdown and threw part of his manuscript ⁠into the ​fire only days before he died ⁠in 1852. The book - though still regarded as a masterpiece of Russian literature - remained unfinished, with only one of three intended volumes surviving intact.

UK's Princess Kate climbs mountains, fights cancer ⁠in intimate documentary

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, discusses the struggles and fears she endured while being treated for cancer in one of the most revealing films about a ​British royal, which she hopes will help others fighting and recovering from the disease. In the documentary to be broadcast on BBC TV ⁠on Sunday, the 44-year-old princess, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, is seen crying as she listens to messages from her three children during a charity challenge to scale Britain's three highest peaks ⁠in ​24 hours, which she calls a "pilgrimage".

'Decoy' documentary 'American Doctor' puts spotlight on Gaza health workers

Filmmaker Poh Si Teng went "all chips in" to reveal the harsh realities of Gaza's hospitals in her feature debut "American Doctor". A former New York Times journalist and Al Jazeera documentary commissioner, Malaysian American ⁠Teng left her role at a major studio, used up her savings and fundraised to direct her first feature-length documentary.

India asks Netflix not to ⁠air Pakistani show, local media report

Prime Minister ⁠Narendra Modi's government has asked global streaming giant Netflix not to air a Pakistani series in India, media reported on Thursday, after a prominent film workers' union wrote to Modi asking for a ban. The first ‌part of Netflix's first Urdu-language ‌series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" (All the Love Our Hearts Carry), is ​scheduled for global release on December 4