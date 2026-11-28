Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Spain's Sanchez insists he will defy polls as election campaign wraps up

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he was convinced he would secure a left-wing majority in a snap general election despite adverse public polling, as the political parties prepared to wrap up campaigning ahead of Sunday's vote. Amid a legal ban on publishing opinion ​surveys, the Socialist leader insisted that internal data suggested his party would win the most votes, allowing him to clinch re-election with the support of smaller leftist allies.

Afghanistan school blast kills 7 students, injures up to 99

An explosion near a school in ​Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province killed seven students and injured up to 99 others on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Taliban Interior Ministry said. Preliminary reports indicated the explosion originated ‌at a depot storing explosives ​belonging to mining companies near the school, spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said in a statement. Kunar province, which borders Pakistan, is home to a number of mining operations.

Cargo ship sinks off Cuba, leaving one dead and three missing

A Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying 208 containers sank early on Thursday off Cuba's western coast, leaving one crew member dead and three others missing as rescuers searched waters near one of the island's main shipping corridors, Cuban authorities said. Halima went down about 3 miles (5 km) north of Cabañas Bay in Artemisa province with 16 Egyptian and Indonesian crew members on board. Thirteen were rescued, though one later died, according to an official statement issued late on Thursday.

Argentina's bid to stop UK oil activity near Falklands rejected by international court

Argentina's bid to provisionally halt British-authorised oil drilling near the Falkland Islands was rejected by an international court on ‌Saturday, in a setback to Buenos Aires' effort to stop economic activity around the disputed territory. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rejected by 18 votes to 3 Argentina's application to suspend the Sea Lion oil drilling project north of the Falklands, which are controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina as the Malvinas.

US disables ship trying to leave Iran, as Tehran vows to confront blockade

The US military said on Friday it disabled a commercial ship that attempted to run the US blockade of Iran, while an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said Tehran would keep the Strait of Hormuz shut and vowed to break the US embargo. US Central Command said in a statement that military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after it departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. The ship’s propulsion was disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed, Central Command said.

Bethlehem businesses hopeful tourism will return this Christmas

Business owners in the occupied Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem are hopeful some tourism will return for Christmas after several years of decline due to war and the COVID pandemic. ‌Workers hung bright golden ornaments on the 16-metre (52-foot) Christmas tree in Manger Square, where, in past years, lines of pilgrims would squeeze through the narrow sandstone entrance to Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, believed by Christians to stand on the site where Jesus was born.

Fourteen found dead on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands

Fourteen migrants were found dead after a boat carrying about 100 people was rescued near Spain's Canary Islands, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Friday, as a surge in arrivals overwhelms authorities in the region. The deaths highlight the ‌dangers of one of the world's deadliest migration routes just days before Sunday's general election in Spain, where immigration has emerged as a defining campaign issue.

Son of Hamas chief survives Israeli strike, Hamas says

The son of Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya survived an assassination attempt by the Israeli military on Friday, senior Hamas official Basem Naim said. He told Reuters that Izzeldeen al-Hayya and his family had survived a dawn airstrike and Hamas sources said several people, including Hayya's daughter-in-law, had been wounded but there had been no deaths.

First soil, water tests after Iowa lead-azide blast show negligible contamination, EPA says

Lab results from the first soil and water samples collected after the US Army detonation of an aging stockpile of lead-based explosives in Iowa found negligible levels of contamination attributed to the blast in surrounding areas, the US government reported on Saturday. The Environmental Protection Agency posted its readings online three days after the Army blew up nearly 5 tons (4,500 kg) of highly volatile lead azide stored in 68 degrading plastic drums.

Iran's flogging of singer was warning from anxious hardliners, insiders say

Iran's flogging of a female singer this week for offending public decency was a display of force by an embattled clerical elite straining to uphold public obedience it once took for granted, Iranian insiders say. Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, and four members of her production team received 74 lashes each on Monday for a livestreamed performance in a caravanserai near the holy Shi'ite ⁠Muslim city of Qom in which ​she had bare shoulders, no headscarf and male musicians, defying Iran's theocratic legal code.

Analysis-Bukele wins fans but few results a month into El Salvador's deployment to Haiti

Haitians ⁠have welcomed El Salvador President Bukele's rapid military intervention, heartened that someone is finally tackling the entrenched gang warfare that has claimed over 20,000 lives in the small Caribbean nation in four years. But a month into Bukele's surge of some 2,000 soldiers, security experts say the Salvadoran force has not achieved concrete territorial gains and that Bukele's efforts to crush Haiti's powerful gangs – in the way he did in his home country – could run into roadblocks and put civilians at risk.

Argentina Senate approves suspension of primaries, boosting Milei's reelection bid

Argentina's Senate passed a bill on Thursday to suspend the country's primary elections, a closely watched measure that could bolster President Javier Milei's reelection prospects next year and provide ⁠momentum for his legislative agenda as the economy slows. The bill still needs lower house approval to be voted into law, but Senate passage itself was expected to demonstrate Milei's ability to build congressional support even without a majority in either house, analysts said.

Trump says he asked Putin to 'pull back' military aggression throughout Europe

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week he would like to see Russia pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine. "During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a ​lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

After Iowa lead azide blast, nervous residents still want answers

Jessica Phillips, who lives on an Iowa farm about five miles (8 km) from where the US Army detonated several tons of lead azide this week, was relieved after the ⁠blast was over. But she still wants answers from the government about why it was necessary. The Environmental Protection Agency said after Wednesday's blast that no airborne lead from the explosion had been detected by its monitors in the region, an assessment she trusts.

Conservatives set to win government in Australia's second-most populous state

Conservatives were set to win Saturday's election in the Australian state of Victoria, denying a breakthrough by the One Nation anti-immigration party and throwing out an unpopular Labor government after more than a decade. "Victorians have spoken, and their message is clear: they want change," said Premier Ben Carroll, conceding defeat.

US military repelled drones at UK airbase this month, FT reports

The US military repelled a half dozen drones swarming Britain's RAF Lakenheath base earlier this month, ⁠the ​Financial Times reported on Saturday, saying Iran was suspected of being linked to the incident. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the US deployed counter-drone technology to repel the unmanned aerial systems but that the drones were not retrieved by British or American personnel.

Indian police disperse protest outside Meta offices with water cannon

Police in the northern Indian state of Haryana used water cannon to disperse activists from the main opposition Congress party protesting outside Meta's offices over allegations that the company is censoring opposition voices. Activists from the youth wing of the Congress party have staged massive protests outside Meta offices, accusing the company of acting in the interests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, in what has become one of the Facebook and Instagram parent's biggest challenges in its largest market by users.

Hackers breach US Air Force flagship Cloud One computing platform

Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work ⁠to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

Costa Rica bars UN rapporteur on Palestinian territories, drawing concern from rights chief

Costa Rica denied entry to the UN special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, drawing criticism from UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday. Costa Rica's move put the small Central American country's increasingly close alignment with ⁠Washington and Israel on security and foreign policy into the spotlight.

Kenyan starvation cult leader guilty of manslaughter for 123 deaths in latest conviction

A Kenyan court found starvation ⁠cult leader Paul Mackenzie guilty of manslaughter on Friday for the deaths of 123 of his followers, the latest conviction over one of the deadliest cult-related massacres in modern times. Mackenzie, already serving a 200-year jail sentence from earlier this month for the murder of nearly 200 children, has also been convicted of child cruelty, assault, radicalisation and terrorism-related offences.

Exclusive-Russian military flotilla bound for Libya turns around after warship sunk on November 22, sources say

A convoy of Russian ships carrying military vehicles bound for Libya has turned around in the Mediterranean after Ukrainian maritime drones sank a Russian naval corvette in Benghazi port on November 22, three people from military and security services told Reuters on Friday. The convoy's diversion, which has not been previously reported, shows how Russia is acting to protect its naval assets following a Ukrainian sea drone attack that sank ‌a Russian warship in Libya some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Ruling party set to ‌make gains in Taiwan local elections watched by China

Taiwan's ruling party looked set to make gains in local elections on Saturday closely watched by China, though the opposition would probably keep the capital Taipei after a closely fought race, according to initial vote counts. Campaigning in the races in ​all of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties focused on such issues as transport and the environment, rather than Taipei's contested ties with Beijing.