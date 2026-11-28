Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted ballistic missile fired towards southern Saudi town
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned group towards the Saudi town of Al Shuqaiq, adding that the debris came down without causing any civilian casualties.
Al Shuqaiq, on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast in Jazan province, is home to major desalination and power generation facilities supplying water and electricity to the kingdom's southern regions.