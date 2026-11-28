​The Saudi-led ​coalition ‌fighting Yemen's Houthis ​said on Saturday it ‌had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by ‌the Iran-aligned group towards ‌the Saudi town of Al Shuqaiq, adding that the ⁠debris ​came ⁠down without causing any civilian ⁠casualties.

Al Shuqaiq, on Saudi ​Arabia's Red Sea coast ⁠in Jazan province, is home ⁠to ​major desalination and power generation facilities supplying ⁠water and electricity to the ⁠kingdom's southern ⁠regions.