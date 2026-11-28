Winger Josh Adams scored two tries as ‌Wales ​concluded their Nations Championship campaign with an emphatic 40-10 victory over Japan at Twickenham on Saturday. Adams took his tally to 29 for his country as Wales made their extra backline pace pay to cross six times and take ‌ninth place in the tournament.

They had to make 271 tackles to Japan's 86 but flanker James Botham led the way with a world test record-equalling 38 and they restricted the Brave Blossoms to two late consolation tries. The win ended a positive autumn for Wales who beat Japan twice, ran Australia close and ended a 73-year wait ‌for a victory over the All Blacks.

"I’m really pleased with the win. In tough conditions I thought we were pretty ruthless when we did actually ‌get the ball," Wales head coach Steve Tandy said. "It’s definitely been a successful campaign. I’m really proud of the players - how they keep working, how they keep growing and driving the training standards and I love the fact that they want to grow faster."

Japan, though, have endured a challenging November in Europe with four successive defeats. "At the moment we’re not such a good team, we’ve got ⁠to accept ​that," their coach Eddie Jones said.

"The effort ⁠from the team is fantastic and there’s no doubt we’re going to get better but it has been a tough old four weeks for us," the Australian added. "It’s fool’s gold at the moment. ⁠We’re dominating possession, we’re dominating territory but we can’t defend an error."

FIFTH MEETING It was the fifth meeting between the sides in the past 16 months but there was no repeat ​of the tightness of the previous four games.

Jones’ decision to make nine changes to his side backfired as Japan were picked off by a ⁠ruthless Wales. They were three tries to the good inside the opening quarter with Adams crossing twice and full back Blair Murray streaking clear to strike in between.

Scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams - on his first test start – ⁠found ​a gap to slide over for the fourth try before the break. Japan enjoyed the majority of possession but were unable to turn it into points and were twice frustrated by Television Match Official decisions as the first half drew to a close.

Elliot Mee – drafted in when Louis Rees-Zammit withdrew before kickoff due ⁠to illness – slid his foot under the ball as centre Charlie Lawrence attempted to touch down and flanker Ben Gunter also had a touchdown ruled out. With ⁠the contest effectively over Wales - with second ⁠row Adam Beard back from the sin-bin - rolled a 51st-minute lineout maul over for a try by replacement Jac Morgan who then added a second.

Japan finally broke their duck 11 minutes from time with replacement Shinya Komura diving over for ‌a well-received try and Halatoa ‌Vailea added a second but it was Wales who prevailed at a canter. (Reporting ​by Neil Squires, editing by Ed Osmond)