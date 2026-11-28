The cryptocurrency token ​of Trump family-backed World Liberty ​Financial lost around 50% ‌of its value ​overnight, highlighting volatility in politically linked crypto assets.

The token, which has lost more than ‌90% of its value since it started trading in September 2025, was valued at around $0.018 on Saturday morning, down from $0.039 a day earlier. The ‌selloff late Friday into early Saturday marks one of the sharpest ‌single-day drops for a Trump-linked crypto asset and comes amid heightened scrutiny of the family's growing involvement in digital assets.

The token's fall underscores the risks in crypto ⁠assets, where ​exchange actions, token ⁠unlocks and shifts in market liquidity can drive dramatic swings. World Liberty, a decentralized finance ⁠venture backed by US President Donald Trump and his family, said on ​social media that Binance had automatically settled and closed outstanding perpetual futures ⁠contracts tied to the token.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance later posted on X that it was "aware ⁠of ​the reports regarding WLFI perpetual futures positions. Our team is actively reviewing the market activity and execution data." World Liberty and Binance ⁠did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

Reuters reported in June ⁠that Trump-linked ⁠crypto ventures had generated billions of dollars for the Trump family while many outside investors had suffered steep ‌losses.