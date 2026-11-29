Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump-backed World Liberty crypto token falls around 50% overnight

The cryptocurrency token of Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial lost around 50% of its value overnight, highlighting volatility in politically linked crypto assets. The token, which has lost more than 90% of its value since it started trading in September 2025, was ​valued at around $0.018 on Saturday morning, down from $0.039 a day earlier.

Student-led protest against government turns violent in Albania

Violence broke out in Albania on Saturday during a student-led protest calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama after ​months of anti-government demonstrations. Demonstrators had gathered in the capital Tirana on Independence Day and threw stones and petrol bombs at riot police, who responded with ‌water cannon, tear ​gas and rubber bullets.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles as Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, energy sites

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted several projectiles fired towards the kingdom on Saturday, including a cruise missile aimed at Riyadh overnight and further attacks targeting the south, the Saudi-led coalition said, as the Iran-aligned Houthis claimed attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and energy infrastructure elsewhere. The latest escalation comes amid renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, whose attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities have intensified since the conflict reignited in July. Saudi Arabia has responded with air strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Afghanistan school blast kills 7 students, injures up to 99

An explosion near a school in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province killed seven students and injured up to ‌99 others on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Taliban Interior Ministry said. Preliminary reports indicated the explosion originated at a depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies near the school, spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said in a statement. Kunar province, which borders Pakistan, is home to a number of mining operations.

Argentina's bid to stop UK oil activity near Falklands rejected by international court

Argentina's push to stop British-authorised oil drilling near the Falkland Islands was rejected by an international court on Saturday, in a setback to Buenos Aires' effort to curtail economic activity around the disputed territory. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rejected by 18 votes to 3 Argentina's application to provisionally suspend the Sea Lion project north of the Falklands, which are controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina as the Malvinas.

MSF charity condemns Israeli drone strike that killed two staff outside Gaza clinic

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has voiced outrage after an Israeli drone strike killed two of its staff working as watchmen outside a medical clinic in Gaza. "Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, ‌and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it said. "We call for accountability."

Greece retrieves two dead migrants, rescues 41 near Crete

The Greek coast guard said on Saturday it has retrieved the bodies of two migrants and rescued 41 on the island of Gavdos in the Mediterranean Sea, as it took about 1,000 others from boats off Crete to the shore in more than a dozen separate rescue operations on a single day. The ‌coast guard took four of the migrants spotted on a rocky stretch of land on Gavdos to the nearby island of Crete for medical treatment, it said in a statement.

Bethlehem businesses hopeful tourism will return this Christmas

Business owners in the occupied Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem are hopeful some tourism will return for Christmas after several years of decline due to war and the COVID pandemic. Workers hung bright golden ornaments on the 16-metre (52-foot) Christmas tree in Manger Square, where, in past years, lines of pilgrims would squeeze through the narrow sandstone entrance to Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, believed by Christians to stand on the site where Jesus was born.

US Black Friday online spend rises 11% to a new high of $13.1 billion

US online spending rose 11% to $13.1 billion on Black Friday, data from Adobe Analytics showed, topping its forecast as shoppers snapped up popular toys and AI-powered gadgets and stocked up on essentials as inflation weighs on holiday budgets. The spending total beat Adobe's forecast of about $12.9 billion, helped by discounts and promotions on apparel and appliances as retailers sought to woo Americans weighed down by inflation and high gas prices.

Turnout down sharply at largely peaceful marches across France

Turnout was sharply lower than a week earlier at largely peaceful demonstrations across ⁠France on Saturday over violence against ​women, the cost of living and student rights. The Interior Ministry said 44,500 people participated in protests around the country, including 12,500 in ⁠Paris.

Iran's flogging of singer was warning from anxious hardliners, insiders say

Iran's flogging of a female singer this week for offending public decency was a display of force by an embattled clerical elite straining to uphold public obedience it once took for granted, Iranian insiders say. Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, and four members of her production team received 74 lashes each on Monday for a livestreamed performance in a caravanserai near the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Qom in which she had bare shoulders, no headscarf and male musicians, defying Iran's theocratic legal code.

Analysis-Bukele wins fans but few results a month into El Salvador's deployment to Haiti

Haitians ⁠have welcomed El Salvador President Bukele's rapid military intervention, heartened that someone is finally tackling the entrenched gang warfare that has claimed over 20,000 lives in the small Caribbean nation in four years. But a month into Bukele's surge of some 2,000 soldiers, security experts say the Salvadoran force has not achieved concrete territorial gains and that Bukele's efforts to crush Haiti's powerful gangs – in the way he did in his home country – could run into roadblocks and put civilians at risk.

Trump says he asked Putin to 'pull back' military aggression throughout Europe

US President Donald Trump said on ​Thursday he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week he would like to see Russia pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine. "During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, ⁠in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Iran urges Iraq to reject US interference in cross-border trade

Iran urged Iraq not to allow other countries to interfere in the two neighbours' affairs after media reported that Iraq closed several border posts following a US request, Iranian media reported on Saturday. "Foreigners should not be allowed to negatively impact Iran-Iraq economic cooperation," Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Iraq's visiting national security adviser Qasim al-Aboudi, Iran's Fars news reported.

Australia's conservatives oust Labor, see off One Nation in Victoria state

Conservatives won a closely watched election in Australia's Victoria on Saturday, ⁠denying ​a breakthrough by the anti-immigration One Nation party and ousting a Labor government in a state long regarded as one of the centre-left party's bastions. The centre-right Liberal-National coalition had won at least 49 of the state's 88 lower-house seats as vote-counting went into the evening, projections by the Australian Broadcasting Corp showed, ending 12 years of Labor rule.

US military repelled drones at UK airbase this month, FT reports

The US military repelled a half dozen drones swarming Britain's RAF Lakenheath base earlier this month, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, saying Iran was suspected of being linked to the incident. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the US deployed counter-drone technology to repel the unmanned aerial systems but that the drones were not retrieved by British or American personnel.

Indian police disperse protest outside Meta offices with water cannon

Police in the northern Indian state of Haryana used water cannon to disperse activists from the main opposition Congress party protesting outside Meta's offices over allegations that the company is censoring opposition voices. ⁠Activists from the youth wing of the Congress party have staged massive protests outside Meta offices, accusing the company of acting in the interests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, in what has become one of the Facebook and Instagram parent's biggest challenges in its largest market by users.

Hackers breach US Air Force flagship Cloud One computing platform

Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development ⁠that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month ⁠or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

Cyberattack on SAT administrator College Board exposed user data, organization says

The College Board, which administers the SAT college admissions exam, said hackers accessed systems used to create new accounts and submit financial aid applications, the latest in a recent surge of cyberattacks on large organizations and agencies. The nonprofit, which also administers Advanced Placement exams and a widely used college financial aid application service, said in a statement late on Friday that the breach exposed basic account information for some users ‌and allowed hackers to initiate password resets in certain cases.

Ruling party makes gains in Taiwan ‌local elections watched by China

Taiwan's ruling party made gains in local elections on Saturday closely watched by China, though the opposition held onto the capital Taipei after a closely fought race with a lawmaker Beijing has sanctioned. Campaigning in the races in all of Taiwan's ​22 cities and counties focused on such issues as transport and the environment, rather than Taipei's contested ties with Beijing.