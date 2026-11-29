Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Columbus knock out Messi's Inter Miami with stoppage-time winner

Columbus Crew eliminated defending champions Inter Miami from the MLS Cup playoffs with ​a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday, scoring two minutes into stoppage time to complete a 2-0 sweep of their ​first-round series and end Lionel Messi's title defence. Just as the match appeared headed ‌for ​a penalty shootout, Santiago Rodriguez struck in the 92nd minute, converting a cross from Anass Zaroury to send the home crowd at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into celebration.

Report: Baylor expected to hire UTSA's Jeff Traylor as head coach

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, who has deep Texas ties, is expected to be hired for the same job at Baylor, The Athletic reported Saturday. He would replace Dave ‌Aranda, who was fired Oct. 25 amid a 4-3 (2-2 Big 12 Conference) record in his seventh season.

Lakers' Luka Doncic involved in postgame altercation with fan

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was involved in a brief courtside altercation moments after Los Angeles' 99-96 NBA Cup loss to the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday. Doncic threw his wristband to two fans while walking off the Frost Bank Center floor and toward the Lakers' dressing room.

Report: Blue Jays, Adrian Morejon agree to record $115M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly reached a five-year, $115 million agreement with left-hander ‌Adrian Morejon on Saturday, giving the former San Diego Padres standout the largest guaranteed contract for a relief pitcher in major league history, according to ESPN. The deal includes a $15 million signing bonus and is pending a physical, per the report. Toronto has ‌not officially announced the agreement.

Alpine skiing-Robinson beats fog and Shiffrin to win Killington giant slalom

New Zealand's Alice Robinson beat home favourite and Alpine skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin and the weather to win a women's World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday. The 24-year-old denied Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup skier of all time, a 111th career win by 0.11 of a second, with Paula Moltzan 0.54 off the pace in third to make it two US teammates on the podium.

Aaron Rodgers fires back: NFL code doesn't 'provide immunity from accountability'

Aaron Rodgers fired back at critics who say he broke an unwritten code of NFL locker ⁠rooms when ​he went public with his intense criticism of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach ⁠Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers has come under scrutiny after telling McAfee on Wednesday that McCarthy was "snoring" during a meeting on Nov. 18 and missed practices and a walkthrough that same week. He also criticized McCarthy for breaking down a halftime huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers" during Pittsburgh's ⁠loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Braves bring back Mauricio Dubon on 3-year, $30M deal

The Atlanta Braves re-signed utility man Mauricio Dubon to a three-year, $30 million deal. Last season, the 32-year-old posted new career-highs in home runs (12), RBIs (73), stolen bases (10), and games played (153) to along with a.276/.321/.399 batting line.

NHL roundup: Avs overcome ​3-goal deficit, edge Wild in SO

Artturi Lehkonen and T.J. Hughes each tallied a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back for a 4-3 win in a shootout over the Minnesota Wild on Friday in Saint ⁠Paul, Minn. Devon Toews also scored for Colorado, which trailed 3-0 with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. Fellow defenseman Cale Makar scored the decisive -- and only -- goal in the shootout round.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Jodar fire Spain into Davis Cup final

Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to Davis Cup action on Saturday by thrashing Britain's ⁠Arthur ​Fery to send Spain into a mouth-watering final showdown against holders Italy. The world number three was in total control inside the BolognaFiere Arena to outclass Fery 6-2 6-1 and give his side an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Orioles, OF Luis Robert Jr. agree to 1-year deal

The Baltimore Orioles re-signed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to a one-year contract Saturday. The deal is worth $12 million, according to multiple reports. The Orioles declined Robert's $20 million club option for 2027 on Oct. 31, paying him a $2 million buyout.

UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach participates ⁠in warmups, could play vs. USC

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, carted off the field a week ago in an overtime loss at Michigan, participated in warmups on Saturday, giving him a shot to play against rival Southern Cal. The stakes couldn't be higher ⁠for the Bruins.

Braves sign RHP Tyler Mahle to 2-year, $40M contract

The Atlanta ⁠Braves re-signed right-hander Tyler Mahle to a two-year, $40 million contract on Saturday. Mahle, 32, signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in January. He posted a 3-9 record with a 5.13 ERA in 18 appearances (all starts) with the Giants before being dealt in August to the Braves, with whom he went 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA in nine appearances (all starts).

Falcons release ‌QB Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Week 12 ‌game

Tua Tagovailoa's time with the Atlanta Falcons is over after less than a season. The team released the quarterback on Saturday, one ​day before the team's scheduled road game against the Minnesota Vikings.