At ​least nine people ​were killed and ‌28 more ​people were injured on Saturday when a passenger ‌bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a pickup truck in Honduras, the latest ‌of a series of deadly bus crashes ‌in Central America. The bus driver, three other men and five women were killed, Honduras' firefighting ⁠department ​said. The ⁠cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but ⁠a rescue worker said some passengers were ​thrown from the vehicle as it fell.

The ⁠bus, operated by Transporte Carolina, was traveling ⁠from the ​capital Tegucigalpa to the town of La Esperanza, some 170 km (106 ⁠miles) to the west. The accident took place ⁠on ⁠a steep, winding stretch of highway in Honduras' Comayagua department.