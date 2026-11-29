Myanmar military strikes kill dozens in Rakhine and Kayah states, residents say
Myanmar military airstrikes and artillery fire killed 49 people and wounded more than 90 in separate attacks on rebel-held territory in western Rakhine State and eastern Kayah State on Saturday, according to local residents and an aid worker.
The bombardments came just days after a deadly military strike in central Magway Region and around a week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority.