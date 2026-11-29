Myanmar military airstrikes and artillery fire killed 49 people and ​wounded more than 90 in separate attacks ​on rebel-held territory in western Rakhine State ‌and ​eastern Kayah State on Saturday, according to local residents and an aid worker.

The bombardments came just days after a deadly military strike in central ‌Magway Region and around a week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority.