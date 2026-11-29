Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-Fernandez wins Valencia finale as Marquez bows out of MotoGP with second place

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez won the ​season-ending Valencia Grand Prix ahead of newly crowned champion Marc Marquez on Sunday as MotoGP bid farewell to the ​Ducati rider and 1,000cc era in front of a sellout crowd at the ‌Circuit ​Ricardo Tormo. Marquez, who announced he would retire after the season finale, was honoured with a Ducati decked out in red and gold colours and a gold helmet to mark his eighth MotoGP championship and 10th world title overall of a glittering career.

Lakers' Luka Doncic involved in postgame altercation with fan

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was involved in a brief courtside altercation ‌moments after Los Angeles' 99-96 NBA Cup loss to the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday. Doncic threw his wristband to two fans while walking off the Frost Bank Center floor and toward the Lakers' dressing room.

Alpine skiing-Robinson beats fog and Shiffrin to win Killington giant slalom

New Zealand's Alice Robinson beat home favourite and Alpine skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin and the weather to win a women's World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday. The 24-year-old denied Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup skier of ‌all time, a 111th career win by 0.11 of a second, with Paula Moltzan 0.54 off the pace in third to make it two US teammates on the podium.

Aaron Rodgers fires back: NFL code doesn't 'provide immunity from accountability'

Aaron ‌Rodgers fired back at critics who say he broke an unwritten code of NFL locker rooms when he went public with his intense criticism of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers has come under scrutiny after telling McAfee on Wednesday that McCarthy was "snoring" during a meeting on Nov. 18 and missed practices and a walkthrough that same week. He also criticized McCarthy for breaking down a halftime huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers" during Pittsburgh's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Report: Mets extend Carson Benge for 8 years, $130M

The New York Mets reportedly reached an ⁠agreement Saturday on an ​eight-year, $130 million contract extension with outfielder Carson Benge, securing another young ⁠cornerstone amid an aggressive offseason. The deal includes $10 million in deferred payments and a team option for a ninth season, according to multiple reports. The Mets have not officially announced the agreement.

Top 25 roundup: Sarah Strong, No. 7 UConn hand No. 5 Duke first loss

Sarah Strong's 25 points and 13 ⁠rebounds helped No. 7 UConn beat No. 5 Duke 65-48, handing the Blue Devils their first loss of the season in Boston on Saturday. The reigning National Player of the Year, Strong recorded her second straight double-double, making 10 of 17 shots and also adding six ​steals. Jovana Popovic added 19 points for the Huskies (5-3), who improved to 3-3 against ranked opponents this season.

Reports: Mets, LHP Alex Vesia agree to 3-year deal

The New York Mets agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with left- ⁠hander Alex Vesia, according to multiple media reports. The 30-year-old reliever has spent the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 2.66 ERA across 367 appearances.

NHL roundup: Avs overcome 3-goal deficit, edge Wild in SO

Artturi Lehkonen and T.J. Hughes each tallied a goal and an assist, and the Colorado ⁠Avalanche ​stormed back for a 4-3 win in a shootout over the Minnesota Wild on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn. Devon Toews also scored for Colorado, which trailed 3-0 with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. Fellow defenseman Cale Makar scored the decisive -- and only -- goal in the shootout round.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Jodar fire Spain into Davis Cup final

Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to Davis Cup action on Saturday by thrashing Britain's Arthur Fery to send Spain into a mouth-watering final ⁠showdown against holders Italy. The world number three was in total control inside the BolognaFiere Arena to outclass Fery 6-2 6-1 and give his side an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Soccer-Ovalle double sends Mexico to World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics

Mexico qualified ⁠for the 2027 Women's World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles ⁠Olympics after Lizbeth Ovalle scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Haiti in the Concacaf W Championship quarter-finals on Saturday, setting up a semi-final against Canada. Mexico will return to the World Cup for the first time since 2015, having missed the 2019 and 2023 tournaments, while they also secured their first Olympic appearance since Athens 2004.

Falcons release QB Tua ‌Tagovailoa ahead of Week 12 game

Tua Tagovailoa's ‌time with the Atlanta Falcons is over after less than a season. The team released the quarterback on Saturday, one day ​before the team's scheduled road game against the Minnesota Vikings.