Sirius forward Zalan Vancsa fired a late winner as ​they beat IFK Gothenburg 1-0 on Sunday to be ​crowned champions of Sweden's top-flight Allsvenskan for ‌the ​first time, snatching the title from Stockholm side Hammarby on the final day of the season.

Sirius finished the season with 64 points from 30 games, three ahead of Hammarby, with ‌Djurgardens IF securing third and the final European place with 55 points. Dominant for most of the campaign, Sirius looked to have thrown their chance away in recent weeks, but Vancsa's late header from a rebound and Hammarby's shock 1-0 loss at Vasteras gave the ‌Uppsala side a title win few expected on Sunday.

"I'm so super-proud of everyone, the last two months have been tough, ‌it feels like everything has gone against us, but we picked ourselves up and took a very strong three points today to win it," overjoyed Sirius forward Isak Bjerkebo said. Top of the table after the second round of matches, Sirius held the lead for 26 consecutive rounds and looked like sure-fire ⁠title-winners before ​Hammarby replaced them with three games ⁠to go after erasing a 14-point deficit.

The Sirius collapse coincided with the sale of top scorer Robbie Ure, who netted 15 times in 15 league ⁠games, to Spanish side Sevilla in August, but they hung on to keep Hammarby within reach, coming into the final day with a sliver ​of hope. With the two sides level on points and Hammarby enjoying a much healthier goal difference, Sirius knew they ⁠would need a better result than their Stockholm rivals if they were to have any chance of snatching the title from them.

The Uppsala club were thrown ⁠a ​lifeline when Hammarby went behind to an Axel Taonsa goal from a set piece in the 21st minute, but that lead offered little comfort to Sirius fans as their side engaged in a tense scoreless battle at Gothenburg. With the travelling fans ⁠desperate for a hero, Vancsa came off the bench in the 78th and nine minutes later he wrote his name in ⁠the history books when Marcus ⁠Lindberg's thunderous shot bounced off the bar and he reacted quickest to head home.

At the other end of the table, Halmstad and Degerfors were relegated, while Orgryte face second-tier Superettan side ‌Varbergs BoIS to see ‌who will play in the top flight in 2027.