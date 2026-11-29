Greece said on Sunday that the past 48 hours have been "the most difficult" of the year for migrant ‌arrivals after more than 1,000 people were rescued from boats off Crete and hundreds more reached the island over the weekend.

Authorities rescued about 245 people aboard four boats on Sunday, the Greek coast guard said. More than 1,000 migrants were rescued in more than a dozen separate operations off Crete and a total of ‌about 700 reached its shores only on Saturday, a Greek coast guard and a shipping ministry official told Reuters. The bodies of two migrants ‌were recovered from a rocky stretch of land on the nearby island of Gavdos on the same day.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris told Skai television on Sunday that migrant arrivals over the past 48 hours had been the "most difficult" of the year, bringing the total number of migrants on the island to around 2,500 people, overwhelming local reception facilities. Reuters footage showed migrants arriving ⁠by bus ​at Heraklion port, on Crete, with many, ⁠including women, sheltering on mats inside an indoor stadium.

Municipal authorities said about 2,000 migrants were stranded at the port. "The Municipality and the Prefecture of Crete, responding out of a sense of ⁠humanity, are providing a temporary solution to ensure that these 2,000 people, among them women and young children, are not left exposed to the rain and cold overnight," said the ​island's deputy regional governor for social policy Stelios Vorias.

NEW ROUTE TESTS GREEK CAPACITY Plevris said a ship will sail to Crete next week ⁠to begin regular transfers of migrants to reception camps on the Greek mainland.

Greece, a longstanding entry point to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, was on ⁠the frontline ​of Europe's migration crisis in 2015 to 2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly from Turkey. Although arrivals have since dropped as Athens has bolstered sea and border patrols, those from Libya have surged in recent years, mostly from Bangladesh and fleeing conflict in Sudan, opening a ⁠new southern route to the island of Gavdos and the southern coast of Crete.

The increase in migration across parts of Europe has fuelled support for ⁠nationalist and far-right parties and pushed ⁠many governments towards tougher migration policies focused on border controls, deterrence and returns. Greece has stepped up repatriation of rejected asylum seekers so far this year and, along with four other European Union countries, wants to send many of them ‌to a deportation hub in ‌Rwanda from next year.