Israeli military prosecutors are seeking the ​death penalty for a Palestinian accused of ​killing an Israeli man in the occupied ‌West Bank, ​in the first case brought under an amended law that makes capital punishment a default sentence for deadly attacks.

The military said on Sunday it had informed ‌the family of Netanel Shukrun that it intended to indict Qadri Samara, the alleged shooter, under the amendment that stipulates a mandatory death sentence for those convicted of "acts of terrorism" unless there are special circumstances. Shukrun was killed in September when Samara ‌allegedly opened fire on people at a spring near the settlement of Neve Tzuf in the West Bank. Samara ‌was wounded in an exchange of fire with a security officer and arrested hours later at a hospital near Ramallah, the military said.

Reuters was not able to reach Samara or his lawyers for comment Defence Minister Israel Katz welcomed the decision, saying the death penalty should be the ⁠rule ​rather than the exception for attackers ⁠who killed "in cold blood".

"For decades, the military prosecution refrained from seeking the death penalty for terrorists who carried out killings. The new policy ⁠I set out is now being implemented in practice," Katz wrote on X. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also welcomed the move, calling ​it a "historic day". He said the law should be applied to anyone who carried out a terrorist ⁠attack.

The Knesset passed legislation introducing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in March. The military order governing security provisions in the ⁠occupied West ​Bank was subsequently amended in May to make death the mandatory sentence in such cases, unless a military court cites special reasons to impose life imprisonment. The legislation drew international criticism, with rights groups and critics saying it ⁠was discriminatory because it would primarily apply to Palestinians tried in military courts.

The law would also apply to Israeli ⁠citizens, but by defining the ⁠lethal attacks in question as those "negating Israel's existence" it would be very unlikely that it would be used against Jewish Israelis, critics say. Israel abolished the death penalty for murder ‌in civilian courts ‌in 1954.